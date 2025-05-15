Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 6 route and updates as sprinters look to end Mads Pedersen’s dominance
The climbing properly begins on stage six with 2,500m for the sprinters to get over before the expected fast finale
The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with stage six, the longest stage of this year’s edition at 226km - 75km more than Wednesday’s rather trim stage five.
In theory it’s another one for the sprinters, bringing an end to a trilogy of stages for the fast men before the GC battle proper gets underway with Friday’s stage seven.
Race leader Mads Pedersen has been the sprinting supremo of this year’s race so far, and he underlined his seriously impressive form by securing a hat-trick of victories on stage five - and winning his first in the leader’s maglia rosa.
He’ll be another likely contender today but the pure sprinters - the likes of Visma-Lease a Bike’s Olav Kooij - will be hopeful they can get the better of the Dane on the flat run-in to the line, with all the day’s climbing (2,500m of it) happening before the last 60km.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here:
How to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the Giro d’Italia on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Coverage starts at 10.15am BST, with the stage set to get underway at 10.50am BST.
Giro d'Italia stage six preview
There’s a very hilly start to proceedings with an unmarked climb of the the Valico di Monte Romito in the start town of Potenza, and from there it’s up and down for much of the day, but the course profile levels off with 60km to go and this should be the finale to a trilogy of stages for the fast men this week.
For those bored of them, good news - Friday’s stage seven has been earmarked by many as the day the fight for the maglia rosa really begins.
Thursday first, though: the first categorised climb of the day is 40km in, and it’s a long, 19.9km category 2 climb - the longest of the race so far - to Valco di Monte Carruozzo, hitting highs of 11%.
From there the sprinters can recover over a largely rolling 50km before a category 3 ascent to Monteforte Irpino with 83km remaining.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage six of the Giro d’Italia!
It’s a behemoth today: 226km from Potenza to Napoli, the longest stage of the race, with both a feast of climbing and a likely sprint finish on the menu.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments