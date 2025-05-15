( EPA )

The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with stage six, the longest stage of this year’s edition at 226km - 75km more than Wednesday’s rather trim stage five.

In theory it’s another one for the sprinters, bringing an end to a trilogy of stages for the fast men before the GC battle proper gets underway with Friday’s stage seven.

Race leader Mads Pedersen has been the sprinting supremo of this year’s race so far, and he underlined his seriously impressive form by securing a hat-trick of victories on stage five - and winning his first in the leader’s maglia rosa.

He’ll be another likely contender today but the pure sprinters - the likes of Visma-Lease a Bike’s Olav Kooij - will be hopeful they can get the better of the Dane on the flat run-in to the line, with all the day’s climbing (2,500m of it) happening before the last 60km.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here: