Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 7 updates, route and results as GC battle gets underway
GC contenders and best climbers set to make their mark on a challenging day in the Apennines
The general classification battle for the 2025 Giro d’Italia hots up today, with a tough day in the Apennines for the climbers to make their mark.
Stage seven is a 168km run from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo, featuring a category three climb right out of the gate, two category twos in the middle of the day, and a fearsome category one to conclude - including a first summit finish in this year’s race.
There’s also plenty of uncategorised climbing too in the 3,500m of elevation gain packed into the stage, so this is likely to mark the end of Mads Pedersen’s time in the leader’s pink jersey.
It’s a perfect stage for a breakaway but could go two ways: either the general classification hopefuls keep their powder dry ahead of upcoming, more mountainous tests, or they look to make a difference on what is the first of only two summit finishes in this Giro.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here:
Kaden Groves wins crash-hampered Giro d’Italia stage six as 2022 winner Jai Hindley abandons
Kaden Groves won stage six of the Giro d’Italia on a day of heavy disruption, with GC contender Jai Hindley among several riders forced to abandon the race after a nasty crash.
Milan Fretin of Cofidis and Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step rounded out the podium in Naples after the longest stage of this year’s a race, a 226km ride from Potenza.
A two-man breakaway of Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty) spent 192km at the front of the race and fought until the end, but were eventually swamped with just 2.5km remaining and a reduced bunch contested the sprint for the line.
Stage six results
1) Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceuninck), in 4:59:52
2) Milan Fretin (Cofidis)
3) Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
5) Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta)
6) Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling)
7) Martin Marcellusi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizane)
8) Luca Mozzato (Arkéa - B&B Hotels)
10) Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), all at same time
How to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the Giro d’Italia on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, with the stage set to get underway at 11.50am BST.
Giro d'Italia stage seven preview
Giro d’Italia Stage 7 preview: Map, standings and route to Tagliacozzo
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage seven of the Giro d’Italia!
Good news for those tired of flat stages: there’s 3,500m of climbing on the menu today and the pink jersey is almost certain to change hands as the climbers get their day in the sun.
