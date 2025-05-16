Kaden Groves won stage six in Naples ( AP )

The general classification battle for the 2025 Giro d’Italia hots up today, with a tough day in the Apennines for the climbers to make their mark.

Stage seven is a 168km run from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo, featuring a category three climb right out of the gate, two category twos in the middle of the day, and a fearsome category one to conclude - including a first summit finish in this year’s race.

There’s also plenty of uncategorised climbing too in the 3,500m of elevation gain packed into the stage, so this is likely to mark the end of Mads Pedersen’s time in the leader’s pink jersey.

It’s a perfect stage for a breakaway but could go two ways: either the general classification hopefuls keep their powder dry ahead of upcoming, more mountainous tests, or they look to make a difference on what is the first of only two summit finishes in this Giro.

