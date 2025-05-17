Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 8 updates, route and results on ideal day for breakaway
More climbing on the menu - but could the breakaway deny the GC contenders a win today?
The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with another hilly day in the Apennines, but after yesterday’s shakeup of the general classification standings, today should provide a chance for an enterprising breakaway to secure a long-awaited win.
Juan Ayuso took the honours on stage seven, from Castel di Sangro to the first summit finish of this year’s race at Tagliacozzo, finishing four seconds ahead of his premier rival Primoz Roglic. But it wasn’t enough to stop the Slovenian from moving into the race lead, taking over from Mads Pedersen, with the battle lines drawn for this year’s maglia rosa in Rome.
More climbing today, with 3,800m of elevation gain, but the terrain is much more favourable to an enterprising breakaway getting up the road and staying away without the GC contenders spoiling the party.
In theory, at least - let’s find out...
Giro d'Italia stage eight preview
Stage eight sets the tone for the majority of this Giro’s mountain stages, with its toughest climb slap bang in the middle of the day. There’s 3,800m of vertical gain in total - more than stage seven, but more spread out, with several uncategorised rises as well as four categorised climbs.
The 197km stage takes in the Teramo and Piceno mountains, with a category three climb at Croce di Casale to warm up the legs before the much tougher, category Valico di Santa Maria Maddalena at just after the halfway mark. It’s 13.1km long and averaging 7%, but it gets tougher the further up you go, with more gentle lower slopes averaging 6% before a 7km section averaging 7% and hitting highs of 14%.
It’s followed by a long, technical descent before a succession of more climbing and more descending, including up to a category three climb at Montelago with around 50km to go.
From there the riders head onto a finishing circuit in and around Castelraimondo, a town that will be familiar to ardent viewers of Tirreno-Adriatico, one of the spring warm-up races. The most notable of the later climbs are the short, steep ramp up to Castel Santa Maria (12–13% gradients for 2 km), which hosts today’s Red Bull kilometre, then a 12%, 800m wall at Gagliole.
