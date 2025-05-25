Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The battle for the general classification at the 2025 Giro d’Italia recommences with a heavy day in the mountains, the first of five mountainous days that will no doubt decide the destiny of the maglia rosa.

Stage 15 is one of the longest days of this year’s race, at 219km, with 3,900m of altitude gain packed in - including the 25km Monte Grappa climb.

The first 100km are rolling, with two intermediate sprints on terrain that won’t be too punishing for the sprinters, and one early fourth-category climb a bit under a quarter of the way into proceedings, at Muro di Ca’ del Poggio.

After the second sprint at Possagno the serious climbing begins at Bassano del Grappa, in the middle of the day’s action in keeping with the general prototype for Giro stages this year. It’s a bottom-heavy climb, hitting a maximum of 11% on its lower slopes which average 7.5%, before it levels off for a flatter middle section and a final 9km at 6.5%.

A long descent leads the riders into a valley before the Enego climb, a 16.4km category 2 ascent ranging from 5.4% to a peak of 9%. The Red Bull kilometre and its attendant bonus seconds is at Enego around two-thirds of the way up, with the peak at Dori marking the end of the serious climbing.

The stage then levels off on the Asiago plateau, 28km of rolling terrain to the finish line, including a descent in the last 5km which lasts until 900m to go, with a slightly uphill finishing straight.

The plateau could set up an intriguing finale. Thibaut Pinot won a similar stage in 2017, the penultimate stage of that edition, which also saw the pink jersey of Nairo Quintana eke out a slightly bigger lead over Tom Dumoulin before losing it in stage 21’s time trial.

From the finish line at Asiago the riders will be bundled into the team buses and off for a rest day - and they’ll certainly need it.

Route map and profile

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 15 map ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 15 profile ( giroditalia.it )

Start time

Stage 15 is set to start a bit earlier than normal, with plenty of climbing on the menu: at 11.25am local time (10.25am BST). It will conclude at 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST).

Prediction

Giro leader Isaac Del Toro swelled his advantage yesterday with the UAE Team Emirates rider showing real race nous to stay with the lead bunch after a crash split the peloton. It leaves his rivals needing to make up time - and Primoz Roglic has the fast finish to pounce for a stage victory in this fascinating final run-in.