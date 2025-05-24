Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stage 14 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia provides one of the few remaining chances for the fast men of the bunch before a mountainous final week.

It’s on the longer side for this year’s race, at 195km from Treviso to Nova Gorica in neighbouring Slovenia. Rolling through the Veneto valleys, the route then diverts into Slovenia for the first time with around 140km of racing done, with one full lap of a late circuit taking the riders back to the finish line in Nova Gorica.

It’s almost the reversal of stage 12, which was hilly in the first half before pan-flat in the second. Stage 14’s profile is basically horizontal until around 50km to go, at which point the terrain rolls over three category four climbs in quick succession, along with another couple of uncategorise ramps.

That climbing - one time up the Goniace/San Martino climb, two ascents of the Saver - takes place in the homeland of race favourite Primoz Roglic - could he be tempted to put in a late dig for a stage victory on home roads?

It seems unlikely, with the roads flattening out in the final kilometres but plenty of urban furniture keeping the riders on their toes as they approach what will presumably be a bunch sprint.

Route map and profile

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 14 map ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 14 profile ( giroditalia.it )

Start time

Stage 14 starts at 12.45pm local time (11.45am BST) and is set to finish at 5.15pm local time (4.15pm BST).

Prediction

After the Visma-Lease a Bike masterclass on stage 12 into Viadana it feels hard to bet against Olav Kooij. The young Dutchman took his second career Giro stage win then, helped by an incredible turn of pace by lead-out man Wout van Aert, to take his career tally to 40.

On paper and now in reality he’s the fastest man in this race, so it’ll be a case of positioning to get him ready for the sprint, and with confidence high in the Visma camp it seems all the elements are there for another stage win.

Casper van Uden also impressed on stage 12, taking second after a long lead-out, while stage six winner Kaden Groves should be a threat in the final again too.