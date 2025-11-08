Israel-Premier Tech lose title sponsor despite pledge to rebrand away from Israeli identity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The title sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech has ended its association with the team despite a pledge from the outfit to rebrand away from their Israeli identity.

The Israeli-licensed team, created in 2014 by Ron Baron and Ran Margaliot and based in Israel, have been subjected to a series of protests over their involvement in races.

In October, Israel-Premier Tech said they operate under a new name for the 2026 season - one that shifted focus from their Israeli identity after more than a decade - following a review into their branding.

However, in a statement on Friday, Canadian-based manufacturer and horticulture firm Premier Tech said it would step down as co-title sponsor of the team with immediate effect.

"Although we took notice of the team's decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor," the company added.

"We want to thank the team - riders and staff - for the four unforgettable seasons by their side, and to acknowledge their incredible accomplishments and professionalism, both on and off the road."

Israel-Premier Tech were excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia in September over public safety concerns after widespread disruption at the Vuelta a Espana when they were targeted by pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel's war in Gaza.

They removed their full name from riders' jerseys at the Vuelta.

Canadian cyclist Derek Gee, who finished fourth overall at this year's Giro d'Italia, also left Israel-Premier Tech shortly before the Vuelta over what he described as "personal beliefs".

Last month, Gee said he was facing a damages claim of €30m (£26.4m) from the team.

Additional reporting from Reuters