Tour de France 2023 prize money: How much does the yellow jersey win?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Tour de France is coming to an end, as Jonas Vingegaard prepares to celebrate winning his second yellow jersey in Paris.

Vingegaard beat his closest rival Tadej Pogacar on the stage 16 time trial before crushing the Slovenian on the following day, the queen stage of this year’s Tour which finished in Courchevel. That effectively secured the Dane his triumph and he stands to collect another small fortune when he stands on top of the podium on Sunday.

Riders secure bonuses from their teams for their exploits on the bike during the Tour, but there is plenty of prize money on offer from race organisers ASO too.

Tour de France prize money

The total prize pot of the 2023 Tour de France is €2.5m and the overall winner of the general classification receives 20% of that figure, taking home €500,000.

€500,000 €200,000 €100,000 €70,000 €50,000 €23,000 €11,500 €7,600 €4,500 €3,800 €3,000 €2,700 €2,500 €2,100 €2,000 €1,500 €1,300 €1,200 €1,100 €1,000

Every other finisher up to 160th place receives €1,000 in Paris.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard battled for yellow this year (AP)

Individual stage prize money

Winning a stage of the Tour nets €11,000.

€11,000 €5,500 €2,800 €1,500 €830 €780 €730 €670 €650 €600 €540 €470 €440 €340 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300

Green & polka dot jersey prize money

The winner of the points classification for the best sprinter takes home €25,000, as does the King of the Mountains.

€25,000 €15,000 €10,000 €4,000 €3,500 €3,000 €2,500 €2,000

Jasper Philipsen has dominated the green jersey standings (AP)

Polka dot jersey prize money

The best young rider at the end of the Tour (aged 25 and under) takes away €20,000.

€20,000 €15,000 €10,000 €5,000

There are other prizes to be won throughout the Tour de France. The daily combativity award comes with a €2,000 purse, and the overall combativity award earns the winner €20,000.

There are €800 for to the first rider over the top of each hors categorie climb, €600 for category one, €400 for category two, €300 for category three and €200 for category four ascents.

The leader of each classification receives €300 per day, except for the general classification who receives €500.

The winner of the Souvenir Henri Desgrange – the first rider over the top of the highest point of the race – earns €5,000. This year that was Austria’s Felix Gall, who also went on to win the stage, collecting a healthy pay day.

You can see the full standings here by clicking on the ‘stopwatch’ tab: