Tadej Pogacar won stage 20 of the Tour de France to Le Markstein as Jonas Vingegaard could begin celebrating the defence of his title in the yellow jersey.

Pogacar proved unable to challenge Vingegaard for yellow in the last week of this race but made his point on the penultimate day as he outsprinted the Dane to the line on the final mountain stage before Sunday’s procession into Paris.

Felix Gall snuck ahead of Vingegaard for second place on the day, while Simon Yates and Adam Yates came in fourth and fifth, results that earn third overall for Adam and see Simon move up to fourth after Carlos Rodriguez suffered the impact of a crash early on the day.

