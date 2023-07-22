Tour de France LIVE: Stage 20 results, highlights and standings as Tadej Pogacar wins in Le Markstein
Tadej Pogacar pulled off a textbook sprint with the help of his teammate Adam Yates as Jonas Vingegaard sealed his second yellow jersey
Tadej Pogacar won stage 20 of the Tour de France to Le Markstein as Jonas Vingegaard could begin celebrating the defence of his title in the yellow jersey.
Pogacar proved unable to challenge Vingegaard for yellow in the last week of this race but made his point on the penultimate day as he outsprinted the Dane to the line on the final mountain stage before Sunday’s procession into Paris.
Felix Gall snuck ahead of Vingegaard for second place on the day, while Simon Yates and Adam Yates came in fourth and fifth, results that earn third overall for Adam and see Simon move up to fourth after Carlos Rodriguez suffered the impact of a crash early on the day.
Follow updates from stage 20 of the Tour de France below.
Chapeau, Thibaut Pinot, one of the best to never win the Tour de France
Thibaut Pinot’s final flourish at the Tour de France encapsulated all the came before: attacking intent, French hope, unfulfilled ambition and raw emotion:
Highlights of stage 20
Watch the last kilometre of that thrilling stage 20:
Tour de France LIVE – Simon Yates speaks
Simon Yates, who finished fourth today and fourth overall. “We were looking for the stage, but I didnt have the legs to jump across and UAE ramped it up in the final anyway. I’m pleased with [my Tour]. I lost 40 seconds early doors in a stupid crash, other than that, I’ve been quite good. I had a couple of days where I suffered in the heat but other than that I’m quite happy.”
Tour de France LIVE – Tadej Pogacar speaks
“I’m me again,” Tadej Pogacar says. “It was really cool to finish like this. Adam led me out really well, thanks to him it was a bit easier for me to prepare the finish.”
Stage 20 – top five
Here’s how they finished in that front group:
1. Tadej Pogacar 2. Felix Gall 3. Jonas Vingegaard 4. Simon Yates 5. Adam Yates
Adam Yates finishes on the podium
Brilliant by Carlos Rodriguez, who fought back after that nasty early crash to finish the stage, losing only one spot in the overall standings. Adam Yates takes third on the GC, Simon Yates finishes fourth, Rodriguez is fifth in his first Tour de France and Pello Bilbao is sixth. Jai Hindley is seventh and Felix Gall takes eighth.
Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard, of course, gets the consolation prize of confirming his second Tour de France triumph. He will enjoy the procession to Paris tomorrow.
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 20!
Tadej Pogacar sprints away from the climbers and Vingegaard sits up before the line, knowing the game is up. Pogacar celebrates fiercely – that meant a lot.
Tour de France LIVE – Vingegaard vs Pogacar
250m to go: Vingegaard tries to outsprint Pogacar around the outside, here we go...!
Tour de France LIVE – Yates setting up Pogacar for sprint
1km to go: Adam Yates leads Pogacar, with Vingegaard, Simon Yates and Felix Gall in tow...
