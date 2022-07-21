Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 18 route to Hautacam today as Jonas Vingegaard leads standings
Will Tadej Pogacar finally break Jonas Vingegaard or will the young Dane take another stop towards winning his first Tour de France? Follow all the action from a crucial stage 18
The 2022 Tour de France faces a final, crucial day in the mountains as Tadej Pogacar takes what is realistically one final swing at Jonas Vingegaard in an effort to knock the yellow jersey from his grasp.
Vingegaard has led the overall standings by more than two minutes since his sole stage win on stage 11 which saw Pogacar crack under immense pressure from the Dane’s Jumbo-Visma team. But Pogacar’s hard-earned win over Vingegaard at the finish of yesterday’s brutal stage 17 ride to Peyragudes landed a small psychological blog in his bid to become a three-time champion. With a flat sprint stage tomorrow and a closing time trial which offers only limited scope for earning back time before Sunday’s procession to Paris, Pogacar knows he must break Vingegaard’s resolve today.
Behind them Geraint Thomas is in pole position to pick up the remaining podium position, having picked his moments to follow the two standout riders and chosen wisely the right times to hold back and save his legs. Germany’s Simon Geschke remains in the polka dot jersey and is seeking to cement his title as King f the Mountains, while Wout van Aert only needs to make it to Paris to collect the points classification’s green jersey.
Follow all the latest action from stage 18 below.
Brandon Mcnulty wears red bib today
Today’s red bib will be worn by Brandon McNulty after the young American put in a monstrous turn on the front of the lead group to set up Tadej Pogacar for victory on Peyragudes yesterday, and deservedly won the combativity prize as a result.
“The way the team rode today, we were only four riders, and to take the stage win is incredible,” Pogacar said after the stage. “Mikkel [Bjerg] rode like a climber today, he set such a good pace, it was unbelievable. I felt good with that pace. And then Brandon [McNulty] did an amazing job, a special mention to him.
“I gave absolutely everything. I know that I need to win, there’s no other way. I gave it all for the team to the line, and I’m so happy.”
Team classification after stage 17
Just quietly, it has been a good Tour for Ineos. They have Geraint Thomas in line for a podium finish, they won the iconic stage of the Tour as Tom Pidcock surged to victory on Alpe d’Huez, and they are in line to win the team classification too.
The only criticism might be that we haven’t seen them do enough targetting of stages, given the firepower of Thomas, Pidcock, Adam Yates, Dani Martinez and Dylan van Baarle. Thomas’s GC ambitions have put paid to that to some extent, but then in years gone by Jumbo-Visma managed to marry podium finishes with multiple stage wins, and so perhaps Ineos could have picked up one or two more along the way.
1. Ineos Grenadiers, in 93 hr 17 min 10 sec
2. Groupama-FDJ, at 28 min 51 sec
3. Jumbo-Visma, at 33 min 54 sec
Young rider classification after stage 17
Pogacar is going to win the young riders’ white jersey. Wouldn’t it be nice to see this awarded to an actual rookie, first-time rider like Pidcock, rather than a two-time champion? It always seems a bit devalued when it’s won this way.
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 67 hr 56 min 12 sec
2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 30 min 05 sec
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 58 min 21 sec
Mountains classification after stage 17
Can Simon Geschke cling on to the polka dot jersey? There are a lump of points available at the stage finish today and as it is very likely we will see Vingegaard and Pogacar collect the majority of them, so Geschke needs to get up the road early and get over the first climb or two quickly to combat that with points of his own.
1. Simon Geschke (Deu) Cofidis, 64pts 2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, 52pts 3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 46 pts 4. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, 41pts 5. Louis Mentjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, 39pts
Points classification standings after stage 17
The points have pretty much been decided, with Wout van Aert certain to win the green jersey he has held for so long, unless he doesn’t make it to Paris.
1. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 416 pts 2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 202 pts 3. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, 196 pts 4. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, 158 pts 5. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, 155 pts
General classification after stage 17
Here is how the overall standings are looking after stage 17:
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 67h 53min 54sec
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2min 18sec
3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +4:56
4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +7:43
5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +7:57
6. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +9:21
7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +9:24
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +9:56
9. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +14:33
10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar +16:35
Tour de France 2022 – stage 18 LIVE
Will Tadej Pogacar finally break Jonas Vingegaard or will the young Dane take another stop towards winning his first Tour de France? Follow all the action from a crucial stage 18 right here.
