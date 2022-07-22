Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 19 updates today as Jonas Vingegaard closes in on victory
Jonas Vingegaard retained the Yellow Jersey after an emphatic win on Thursday with the sprinters primed for glory today
The Tour de France 2022 winds down today after the fireworks between Jonas Vingegaard and defending champion Tadej Pogacar throughout Stage 17 and 18, leaving the Dane poised to snatch victory and a maiden Grand Tour title. There is just the flat stage today from Castelnau Magnoac to Cahors, Saturday’s time trial and Sunday’s ceremonial ride to the Champs-Élysées.
The Jumbo-Visma leader conquered Hautacam and now simply has to avoid disaster to triumph on cycling’s biggest stage. The sprinters still have a chance at glory themselves, in a wide-open Stage 19, Jasper Philipsen, Wout van Aert, Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan will all fancy their chances across 188km.
“It’s incredible,” Vingegaard said after stretching his lead to three minutes 26 seconds, while Geraint Thomas looks primed for a podium spot and is four minutes 34 seconds further behind, with a cushion of three minutes five seconds to David Gaudu in fourth. “This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter I wanted to win for them and I did. I’m really happy and proud. This one is for my two girls at home. I was just happy that it finally ended. It was incredibly hard. Of course I am incredibly happy that I won the stage. There are two more days to come until we are in Paris and we must stay focused.” Follow all the latest action from stage 19 below.
65km to go: The leading riders are around 10km away from the first of the category 4 climbs and have hold onto a lead of 53 seconds.
The hope for these breakaway riders is that more rider come across and join them soon or else they will eventually be caught by the fresher legs of those in the peloton.
70km to go:
75km to go: Breakaway rider Matej Mohoric is determined to finish with a stage win after a difficult Tour so far. He spoke to reporters this morning saying:
“I wasn’t at my best during this Tour, but I’m getting better. The worst was the first week for me, I must have caught an infection or whatever. But yeah, I’m starting to feel better now, and there’s always hope, you know.
“One last chance and let’s see how it plays out. Although I do think there’s a slim chance that the breakaway will make it, because there’s many sprint teams who are actually willing to control the race. “You need to believe, you know. It’s not over until it’s over. There’s always a chance, even if it’s slim, and you can’t give up. Especially knowing what happened last year, which was also supposed to be a sprint stage, but in the end it proved not to be.”
80km to go: The leading quartet have a about a 700 metre lead ahead of the peloton which works out at around 50 seconds. There are still close to 30km of flat riding to traverse before the first of today’s two category 4 climbs.
If they want to the peloton will reel in this group well before then.
87km to go: Despite the rather sedate looking nature to today’s ride, and as has been the case for most of the Tour de France so far, the riders are currently on pace to arrive five minutes before the predicted fastest arrival time.
This has been a Tour like no other with the cyclists putting themselves through some gruelling paces.
90km to go: Here’s a reminder of the GC standings before the start of today’s stage:
Tour de France 2022 - GC standings after stage 18
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) 71hrs 53’ 34”
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) +3’26”
3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) +8’00”
4. David Gaudu (Fra) +11’05”
5. Nairo Quintana (Col) +13’25”
6. Louis Meintjes (Ras) +13’45”
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) +14’10”
8. Romain Bardet (Fra) +16’11”
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) +20’09”
10. Adam Yates (Gbr) +20’17”
Jonas Vingegaard has a very comfortable grip on the yellow jersey and the route today doesn’t have many opportunities to launch successful attacks on the leader.
96km to go: Honoré, Simmons, Van der Hoorn and Mohoric have an okayish lead of a minute ahead of the peloton as the riders continue over these up-and-down hilly part of the the route.
After the mountain stages it isn’t difficult riding and they’re moving at a fair lick.
The average speed of the stage is a little under 47km/h.
The television cameras did not show the protestors who where campaigning to bring attention to the climate change emergency.
It was one of the more exciting things to have happened on today’s stage so far.
100km to go: The lead group is now four, with an advantage of about a minute over the front of the peloton.
They are: Mikkel Honoré (Quick Step), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious).
