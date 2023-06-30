Tadej Pogacar heads out on a practice ride in Bilbao on Friday (Reuters)

The 2023 Tour de France gets under way in Bilbao tomorrow with a hilly stage one, which starts and ends in the Spanish city via a jaunt around the Basque Country and the Bay of Biscay coastline.

Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard arrives in supreme form having won the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month and he looks like being the man to beat, backed by a formidable Jumbo-Visma team. But he faces the challenge of two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, back to regain his crown and this time he comes armed with new signing Adam Yates to Team UAE Emirates.

While Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium. Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Yates himself are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Meanwhile Mark Cavendish will go for a record 35th stage win.

Follow all the latest news below ahead of Saturday’s Grand Depart.