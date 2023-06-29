Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Latest news ahead of Grand Depart in Bilbao
The Tour de France begins on Saturday as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar vie for the yellow jersey and the retiring Mark Cavendish chases history one last time
The 2023 Tour de France gets under way in Bilbao on Saturday with a hilly stage one, which starts and ends in the Spanish city via a jaunt around the Basque Country and the Bay of Biscay coastline.
Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard arrives in supreme form having won the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month and he looks like being the man to beat, backed by a formidable Jumbo-Visma team. But he faces the challenge of two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, back to regain his crown and this time he comes armed with new signing Adam Yates to Team UAE Emirates.
While Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium. Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Yates himself are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Meanwhile Mark Cavendish will go for a record 35th stage win.
Follow all the latest news below ahead of Saturday’s Grand Depart.
Bernal grateful to be back racing after horror crash
Egan Bernal is grateful to be able to return to the Tour de France after he suffered a near-fatal crash in a high-speed collision in January last year, the Colombian said on Wednesday.
Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour and 2021 Giro d’Italia, required multiple surgeries after crashing into a stationary bus while training in his home country. He said the accident left him with a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic, but he was back on his bike two months later.
“I think I should be grateful to be alive, to be here and to be in the Tour squad,” Bernal told reporters on Wednesday.
“I would love to get back to my level, to race again and see what it will be like to be against these big names. I try to compare myself to them and that’s why I keep cycling. I wake up every day working and thinking about it, about starting to get back to my best.
“Whether I achieve that goal or not is different, but that’s what I’m working for,” he added.
Asked what his goals were in this year’s Tour, Yates said: “I’m looking forward to being back, it’s been a long time since I’ve come to the Tour to try for the general (classification) so I’m excited about that.
“Of course it will be difficult but I don’t see why not, I’ll give it a good crack as always...We’re going to take it as it comes. I’m excited about it. It’s a hard start here in the Basque Country and that will help settle things down a bit.
“It’s always a stressful start but maybe it can be a bit more selective compared with Normandy or Brittany or somewhere, so hopefully it settles down a bit.
“As we get further into the race, it’s not difficult to change course and maybe go for stages from breakaways, so the options are there and we’ll take it as it comes.”
Yates’s best Tour finish to date was his seventh place in 2017, but since then he has primarily put his focus on the Giro, claiming two top-10 finishes including that podium finish two years ago.
The Tour has taken a backseat. He won two stages in 2019 and lined up again in 2021, but both times he was seeing what he could do with the form he had built from the Giro rather than targeting the race itself.
“I just wanted a change,” Yates said of the decision to put the Tour ahead of the Giro this season. “The Giro is still a race I love and I wouldn’t mind going back in the future. I needed change in the way my season is structured.
“I was also missing races I wanted to do in the early part of the season like Basque Country and Romandie... those are races I would not normally be able to do with the Giro, so it was not just about the Grand Tours but the whole season in general.”
Simon Yates happy to fly under the radar in Tour de France bid
Simon Yates is happy to fly under the radar on the list of the contenders for yellow as he returns to the Tour de France this summer.
The 30-year-old is a former Grand Tour winner, victorious in the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, and has stood on the podium of the Giro d’Italia with third place in 2021, yet bookmakers are offering some pretty long odds on the Lancastrian challenging the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar in France.
And that is fine with Yates, who wants to put up a fight in the general classification as long as he can but is keeping his options open over the next three weeks.
“It can be an advantage but my mindset has not really changed from any other Grand Tour,” the Jayco-Alula rider said. “I’m still very focused, still coming in after a great period of preparation.
“If I fly under the radar maybe that’s better anyway, you guys can take some of the pressure off me and we’ll go from there.”
Yates said he was happy with his preparation despite being forced to pull out of the Tour de Romandie, his last competitive outing in April, through illness.
Tour de France riders will be cautious after Gino Mader’s death, says Pidcock
Mader’s death raised questions about rider safety and triggered calls for safety nets in the most dangerous downhill sections but Pidcock said risk will always be part of the sport.
“I guess unless we all want to race round the motor racing circuits, then we have to accept that we will be racing down descents,” he told the Telegraph.
“I think risks are involved in cycling and sometimes - it doesn’t happen often - it can go wrong. I guess we do what we can to mitigate those risks but they’ll never be gone.”
Pidcock, who is also an Olympic gold medallist in cross country mountain biking, will lead Ineos at the Tour, which begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday.
Britain’s Tom Pidcock said Gino Mader’s death during a high-speed descent in Switzerland less than two weeks ago could result in riders being more cautious at the Tour de France.
Swiss rider Mader died aged 26 due to injuries suffered when he crashed into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse. Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers team mate Magnus Sheffield crashed separately at the same corner, suffering concussion and spending three days in hospital.
Descending is one of Pidcock’s strengths but the 23-year-old, who won an iconic Tour de France stage at L’Alpe d’Huez last year, said Mader’s death may have an impact on his style.
“I think especially for everyone who was at the race, that was pretty hard hitting,” Pidcock, who also competing in the eight-stage race, told reporters on Wednesday.
“I think I didn’t see a single rider take any risks on the last two stages after that incident. Personally, one of the things that hit me was it happened descending, which is something that I love.
“It showed me what the consequences can be when it goes wrong. I don’t take unnecessary risks but things can happen when we’re riding down a descent at 100kph in lycra.”
The 2023 Tour de France gets under way on Saturday in Bilbao. Here we will have all the latest news and updates throughout the day.
