The Tour de France, cycling’s premier race, got underway on Saturday 1st July in Bilbao. The multi-stage race will see the best cyclists in the world race across different terrains and locations throughout France and the Basque country.

In total, the race is made up of 22 teams. All 18 WorldTour teams automatically qualify, as do the two best-ranked ProTeams. The organisers also give out two invites which this year went to Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X.

Each team is made up of eight riders meaning 176 cyclists will compete in this year’s race. Britain’s Mark Cavendish will race for Astana Qazaqstan as he targets his 35th stage win to break the record held by Eddy Merckx.

There will be no place in the 2023 peloton for four-time winner Chris Froome, however. The 38-year-old has struggled with injury and form and was omitted from Israel-Premier Tech’s eight-man squad.

Here is the full list of teams and riders for the 2023 Tour de France:

Ag2r-Citroën: Ben O’Connor, Oliver Naisen, Benoit Cosnefroy, Nans Peters, Felix Gall, Aurelien Paret-Peintre, Stan Dewulf, Clement Berthet.

Alpecin-Deceuninck: Mathieu van der Poel, Michael Gogl, Quinten Hermans, Soren Kragh Andersen, Jasper Philipsen, Jonas Rickaert, Ramon Sinkeldam, Silvan Dillier.

Arkéa-Samsic: Warren Barguil, Clement Champoussin, Anthony Delaplace, Laurent Pichon, Simon Guglielmi, Jenthe Biermans, Luca Mozzato, Matis Louvel.

Astana Qazaqstan: Mark Cavendish (GB), Alexey Lutsenko, Gianni Moscon, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Cees Bol, David de la Cruz, Luis Leon Sanchez, Harold Tejada.

Bahrain Victorious: Nikias Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Pello Bilbao, Jack Haig, Mikel Landa, Matej Mohoric, Wout Poels, Fred Wright (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe: Emanuel Buchmann, Jai Hindley, Jordi Meeus, Nils Politt, Danny van Poppel, Bob Jungels, Marco Haller, Patrick Konrad.

Cofidis: Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Ion Izagirre, Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Axel Zingle, Victor Lafay, Alexis Renard.

DSM-Firmenich: Nils Eekhoff, Matthew Dinham, Sam Welsford, Romain Bardet, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Chris Hamilton, Alex Edmondson.

EF Education-EasyPost: Alberto Bettiol, Rigoberto Uran, Neilson Powless, Esteban Chaves, Magnus Cort, Andrey Amador, James Shaw (GB), Richard Carapaz (abandoned after stage one).

Groupama-FDJ: David Gaudu, Kevin Geniets, Stefan Küng, Valentin Madouas, Thibaut Pinot, Lars van den Berg, Olivier Le Gac, Quentin Pacher.

Ineos Grenadiers: Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martínez, Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez, Ben Turner (GB), Omar Fraile.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty: Lilian Calmejane, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, Dion Smith, Georg Zimmermann, Mike Teunissen.

Jayco-Alula: Simon Yates (GB), Dylan Groenewegen, Luka Mezgec, Elmar Reinders, Lawson Craddock, Luke Durbridge, Chris Harper, Christopher Juul-Jensen.

Jumbo-Visma: Tiesj Benoot, Wilco Kelderman, Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Nathan van Hooydonck, Jonas Vingegaard (defending champion).

Lidl-Trek: Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Juan Pedro López, Alex Kirsch, Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Jasper Stuyven.

Movistar: Matteo Jorgenson, Ruben Guerreiro, Nelson Oliveira, Gorka Izagirre, Gregor Muhlberger, Antonio Pedrero, Alex Aranburu, Enric Mas (abandoned after stage one).

Soudal-Quick Step: Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, Remi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Michael Morkov, Fabio Jakobsen, Dries Devenyns.

UAE Team Emirates: Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Grossschartner, Rafal Majka, Tadej Pogacar, Marc Soler, Vegard Stake Laengen, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates (GB).

Lotto-Dstny: Victor Campenaerts, Jasper De Buyst, Pascal Ennkhoorn, Frederik Frison, Jacopo Guarnieri, Maxim Van Gils, Florian Vermeersch, Caleb Ewan.

TotalEnergies: Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Pierre Latour, Anthony Turgis, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Steff Cras, Valentin Ferron.

Israel-Premier Tech: Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods.

Uno-X Pro: Torstein Traeen, Soren Waeenskjold, Anthon Charmig, Jonas Gregaard, Rasmus Tiller, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Alexander Kristoff, Jonas Abrahamsen.