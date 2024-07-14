Fan who threw crisps at Tour de France riders arrested

Support truly

The fan who threw crisps at Tour de France riders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard during stage 14 of the race has been arrested, according to reports in the French press.

During Pogacar’s climb in the mountainous stage 14 with approximately 2km remaining, the Slovenian was confronted by a shirtless fan in a yellow hat stepping out onto the road. The supporter tossed a bag of crisps towards Pogacar’s face, leaving the 25-year-old, who was cycling at 31kmph, briefly stunned and shaking his head.

Shortly after, the same fan threw crisps towards two-time defending champion Vingegaard’s face when the Dane cycled past. The official Tour de France account on X shared the footage, stating: “In a world where you can be anything, don’t be this stupid guy.”

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the fan was arrested for “aggravated violence” and will be now questioned on Sunday. A witness who spoke to the newspaper said the man was arrested shortly after his stunt, and taken away in a police car.

The attack from UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar at the top of the climb to the ski resort of Pla d’Adet ensured a win by 39 seconds to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey as he hit back after Vingegaard’s emotional win in Le Lioran on Wednesday.

“There was quite a bit of booing and someone was throwing chips, I heard also they threw the chips at Tadej and that’s strange to do,” a frustrated Vingegaard said post-stage. “Just stay off the road and don’t boo anyone. I don’t understand why you go to a bike race and boo at people.”

Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after the crisps incident ( AP )

UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti added to the condemnation of the supporter, saying: “It was crisps in the face. The public is sometimes too excited, and a stupid thing happened. Fortunately, without a big problem and nothing bad happened.”

Following the incident, the Professional Cyclists’ Association (CPA) said it will take legal action against the spectator.

“The CPA will take legal action against this guy with pleasure due to what he did to both Pogacar and Vingegaard,” CPA President Adam Hansen wrote in a post on X on Saturday. “This is disrespectful and will not be tolerated.”