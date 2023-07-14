✕ Close Who will win the Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France is ratcheting up over the next three days and this short but potentially explosive stage 13 is the first instalment of a decisive passage into the Alps which will almost certainly decide the destiny of this year’s yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the reigning champion and he begins the day wearing yellow, but his lead is only 17 seconds from two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), and the two could be set for an enthralling duel on the final of the day, to the summit of the Grand Colombier.

The first half of this route is relatively flat before a short ascent to an intermediate sprint point. From there, the road drops down to the foot of the Colombier – a 17.4km at a gradient averaging 7.1%, a long and gruelling drag to the finish line. Who will be first to the top?

Follow all the latest from today’s stage 13 below.