Tour de France 2022 stage 20 ITT LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard set to seal yellow jersey on individual time trial
Follow all the action from stage 20 as Jonas Vingegaard looks to seal the yellow jersey and Geraint Thomas tries to lock in a podium place
The 2022 Tour de France moves into the hills of southern France today for the final competitive stage before the procession to Paris tomorrow, with this stage 20 individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its chateau.
The route is a 41km to road which contains some undulations and offers some scope for time gains, but it would take some truly dramatic for the podium places to shift now. Jonas Vingegaard is on course for his first Tour de France crown with a three-minute lead over reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, and realistically the Dane only needs to avoid a crash to put on a lock on the yellow jersey. Likewise, Geraint Thomas has a three-minute lead over the man in fourth, France’s David Gaudu, and will earn the third Tour de France podium place of his career if he gets round the course safely.
The riders go out in reverse order, so Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan will be first to take on this time trial as the man carrying the lanterne rouge, starting around 12pm in the UK. The stage 1 time trial winner Yves Lampaert goes at 12.39pm, the time trial master Filippo Ganna goes at 1.05pm, favourite Wout van Aert starts at 3.16pm, while the yellow jersey goes last at 4pm.
Follow all the action from stage 20 below.
Filippo Ganna, the time trial world champion, is asked who will win today’s stage. “I think Wout will win,” he says with a grin, referring to the man in the green jersey Wout van Aert, who has been sensational all Tour. Van Aert finished second in the stage 1 time trial to Yves Lampaert. I still make Ganna my favourite today though, if he’s feeling fresh. Not that anyone is feeling fresh at this stage.
How to watch on TV and online today
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Stage 20 time trial start times
Some selected start times today, with a few potential stage winners picked out from the field, as well as the first man who carries the Lanterne Rouge and the final three going for the podium.
1 Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) 12.05pm BST
17 Yves Lampaert (QuickStep) 12.39pm
41 Filippo Ganna (Ineos) 1.05pm
46 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) 1.12pm
69 Pierre Rolland (B&B) 1.47pm
117 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 3.16pm
137 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) 3.56pm
138 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) 3.58pm
139 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 4pm
Recap: Christophe Laporte wins stage 19
A reminder of what happened yesterday, as Christophe Laporte won stage 19 to claim his first victory at the Tour.
Christophe Laporte delivers long-awaited home win on stage 19 of Tour de France
No French rider had previously won a stage on this year’s Tour
General classification after stage 19
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) 75hrs 45’44”
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +3’21”
3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’00”
4. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +11’05”
5. Nairo Qiuntana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +13’35”
6. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13’43”
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +14’10”
8. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +16’11”
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan team) +20’24”
10. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +20’32”
The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.
Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow jersey.
The Dane leads by more than three minutes overall and realistically just needs to navigate the relatively flat course safely in order to be assured of his first Tour de France crown. Pogacar will likely go on the attack in search of an unlikely victory, but Vingegaard has proved himself no slouch on a time trial bike, beating the Slovenian in both of last year’s ITTs at the Tour, and surely it is just a formality that he wraps up his win.
Geraint Thomas is almost assured of third place on the podium in Paris, which will complete the set for the Welshman having won the race in 2018 and finished runner-up to his teammate Egan Bernal the following year. It has been a measured, intelligent ride by the 36-year-old, who was told at the beginning of the Tour he would be riding in support of teammates Dani Martinez and Adam Yates but who has proved the only Ineos card in the general classification.
Yves Lampaert won the other ITT of this Tour, the opening stage in Copenhagen. The favourite here is Ineos’s Filippo Ganna, a flying machine when it comes to time trials who has won the past two world championships.
