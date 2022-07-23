Ineos’s Filippo Ganna is favourite for the stage win (AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Tour de France moves into the hills of southern France today for the final competitive stage before the procession to Paris tomorrow, with this stage 20 individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its chateau.

The route is a 41km to road which contains some undulations and offers some scope for time gains, but it would take some truly dramatic for the podium places to shift now. Jonas Vingegaard is on course for his first Tour de France crown with a three-minute lead over reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, and realistically the Dane only needs to avoid a crash to put on a lock on the yellow jersey. Likewise, Geraint Thomas has a three-minute lead over the man in fourth, France’s David Gaudu, and will earn the third Tour de France podium place of his career if he gets round the course safely.

The riders go out in reverse order, so Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan will be first to take on this time trial as the man carrying the lanterne rouge, starting around 12pm in the UK. The stage 1 time trial winner Yves Lampaert goes at 12.39pm, the time trial master Filippo Ganna goes at 1.05pm, favourite Wout van Aert starts at 3.16pm, while the yellow jersey goes last at 4pm.

