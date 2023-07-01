Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Stage 1 latest updates from hilly 182km route and Grand Depart in Bilbao
Latest updates from the Grand Depart as the Tour de France begins in the Basque Country
The 2023 Tour de France is getting under way today in the Basque Country of northern Spain, with the Grand Depart taking place in the centre of Bilbao.
The riders will begin at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium and pass the city’s iconic Guggenheim Museum before heading north towards the Bay of Biscay coastline, where winds could be a factor in splitting the pack and opening early gaps. The hilly 182km route takes in five ascents categorised as climbs by race organisers, including two challenging final hills before the finish in the east of Bilbao.
Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could well attack here in a bid to take hold of the yellow jersey from the off, and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will need to keep a close eye on his biggest rival. But there will be plenty of other challengers who want the prestige of winning the opening stage of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey on the startline for stage two.
Follow all the action and latest updates from stage one below.
The 2023 Tour de France has all the ingredients of a classic: two leading protagonists ready to tear lumps out of each other in reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard and the deposed Tadej Pogacar; entertaining multi-talented stage hunters Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Tom Pidcock; the great Mark Cavendish chasing a historic 35th stage win; all facing a brutal route with 56,000m of climbing and four summit finishes.
The Tour begins in the Spanish Basque country today, and these hilly routes will throw open the yellow jersey to a wide range of contenders. The race crosses the French border for some flat stages and an early jaunt into the high Pyrenees, where the Col du Tourmalet awaits. The peloton takes on the Puy de Dome volcano on its journey across France towards the Alps, and it is in the mountains that this Tour will ultimately be decided. It all ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday 23 July.
Here’s our full stage-by-stage guide:
Stage 1 timings
The Grand Depart is set for around 12.30pm local time – 11.30am in the UK – with the winner expected to cross the line at around 5:30pm in Bilbao.
Stage one preview
The 2023 Tour de France begins with a Grand Depart in the Basque Country, starting beside Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium and the iconic Guggenheim Museum. From there the peloton faces a 182km hilly route, with 3,000m of climbing featuring five categorised ascents, of which the final two are sharp and testing.
So often in recent years the Tour has begun with an individual time trial which, for my money, is much more exciting on stage 20 (see the dramatic 2020 finale) than stage one, with little yet to play for. That’s why this day looks so intriguing: the yellow jersey is up for grabs and it won’t be won against the clock but in a fight on the road, and the route – punchy but not mountainous – is one that just about anyone could win, bar the pure sprinters and the pure climbers.
Full preview:
Tour de France 2023 LIVE
Welcome along to live coverage of the 2023 Tour de France as it gets under way in Bilbao this morning.
