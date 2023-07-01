Mark Cavendish greets fans in Bilbao at the team presentation (EPA)

The 2023 Tour de France is getting under way today in the Basque Country of northern Spain, with the Grand Depart taking place in the centre of Bilbao.

The riders will begin at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium and pass the city’s iconic Guggenheim Museum before heading north towards the Bay of Biscay coastline, where winds could be a factor in splitting the pack and opening early gaps. The hilly 182km route takes in five ascents categorised as climbs by race organisers, including two challenging final hills before the finish in the east of Bilbao.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could well attack here in a bid to take hold of the yellow jersey from the off, and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will need to keep a close eye on his biggest rival. But there will be plenty of other challengers who want the prestige of winning the opening stage of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey on the startline for stage two.

Follow all the action and latest updates from stage one below.