Adam Yates won the yellow jersey on the opening stage (REUTERS)

Stage two of the 2023 Tour de France sees the riders start just east of Bilbao in Vitoria-Gasteiz, and take on this year’s longest route (209km) to the finish in San Sebastián.

The yellow jersey will begin the day on British shoulders after Adam Yates sensationally beat his twin brother Simon to the line in Bilbao on stage one. Whether he keeps it will depend on whether a breakaway can form and stay away to the finish line – if so, any number of fringe riders could win the day, but they will need climbing legs to get over the testing final ascent, the Jaizkibel – a draining 8.1km climb at an average gradient of 5.3%.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar would like to see his teammate Adam Yates keep hold of yellow, while reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard won’t mind if it changes hands to another team, but they will be most focused on each other and another potential duel on the last climb.

Follow all the latest updates from stage two below: