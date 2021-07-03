Tour de France LIVE: Stage 8 latest updates on route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand
The best climbers will relish this stage with the final 50km offering a chance for the big names to make inroads in the general classification on top of the Colombiere
The Tour de France arrives at stage 8 with the peloton heading into the Alps.
The first category one climbs of the race so far will bring with it opportunities for the big names.
While the Ineos Grenadiers may battle the favourite Tadej Pogacar today. With Primoz Roglic out of contention after a heavy fall and a taxing stage 7, it may come down to a combined effort from Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas to stop the Slovenian from going back-to-back.
It will be a 150km route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, finishing the familiar duo of the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombiere, a double-act to bring the best climbers to the fore.
The rain at the start of this stage could prove to be an additional factor to the race. Previous winners are Linus Gerdemann (2007), Frank Schleck (2009), Rui Costa (2013), and Julian Alaphilippe (2018).
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8
Peter Sagan in the second group with Thomas and Cavendish...
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8
Geraint Thomas is 1:30 back from the head of the peloton.
Mark Cavendish has also been dropped.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8
It’s an aggressive race from Astana, with four riders in the top 10.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8
Some early trouble for Geraint Thomas, a poor start for Ineos here.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 preview
Stage 8 of this compelling Tour de France takes the peloton into the Alps, and the first category one climbs of the race so far.
There are five categorised climbs in all across the 150km route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, finishing the familiar duo of the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombiere, a double-act to bring the best climbers to the fore.
Mark Cavendish will no doubt shuffle to the front to get in position for the early intermediate sprint 45km in, as he seeks to tighten his early grip on the green jersey.
But from there the road steepens, and the final 50km will be tough, especially so after such a gruelling 250km stage 7, the longest route on the Tour for 21 years.
Whose day will it be? Mathieu van der Poel may have increased his general classification lead on Friday but his climbing skills will be put to the test here and he may finally have to give up his beloved yellow jersey.
A breakaway could well form and stick it out until the end, but if the winner comes from the main pack then why look any further than the overall favourite and reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, who seems in strong shape and can climb with the best of them.
There are bonus seconds on top of the Colombiere which could incentivise some of the big names to the fore late in the day, before a fast ascent to the finish. Should a rider like Julian Alaphilippe still be in the mix by that point, his masterful handling skills could carry him down to victory.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 profile
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 map
Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 prediction
Tadej Pogacar could well use this opportunity to stamp his authority on the race and grab the yellow jersey.
