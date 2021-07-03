✕ Close Fan's cardboard banner causes huge Tour de France crash

The Tour de France arrives at stage 8 with the peloton heading into the Alps.

The first category one climbs of the race so far will bring with it opportunities for the big names.

While the Ineos Grenadiers may battle the favourite Tadej Pogacar today. With Primoz Roglic out of contention after a heavy fall and a taxing stage 7, it may come down to a combined effort from Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas to stop the Slovenian from going back-to-back.

It will be a 150km route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, finishing the familiar duo of the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombiere, a double-act to bring the best climbers to the fore.

The rain at the start of this stage could prove to be an additional factor to the race. Previous winners are Linus Gerdemann (2007), Frank Schleck (2009), Rui Costa (2013), and Julian Alaphilippe (2018).