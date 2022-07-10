Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth
Relive the action from the Tour de France as the riders race from Aigle to Les Chatel Portes du Soleil
Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels completed a fantastic 60km solo ride to claim victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France. On a mountainous ride from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel les Portes du Solieil in France, Jungels held his place in the breakaway for most of the 193km trek before deciding to make a run for the finish.
The 29-year-old took advantage of the descent down Col del la Croix and pushed further ahead in the next valley to give himself enough time to tackle the final two climbs unopposed. With a lead of over two minutes he held off an inspired Thibaut Pinot after the Frenchman ran out of legs 2km from the finish to claim his first ever stage win in the Tour de France.
Elsewhere, Germany’s Simon Geschke moved to the top of the King of the Mountains race after three strong climbs including a win on the catergory 1 Col de la Croix to take the Polka Dot jersey off Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen. Belgian Wout van Aert won the intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the points classification and keep possession of the Green Jersey whilst Tadej Pogacar cruised to a fifth place finish and retained the Yellow Jersey ahead of a rest day on Monday.
Relive all the updates from Stage 9 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: General classification leaderboard
Nairo Quintana returns to the top 10 with Tadej Pogacar retaining the Yellow Jersey. Jonas Vingegaard held on to his 39 second deficit but everyone else dropped seconds against the reiging champion.
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 33:43:44
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Jumbo - Visma +39”
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +1’ 17”
4. Adam Yates (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +1’ 25”
5. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +1’ 38”
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) Team DSM +1’ 39”
7. Tom Pidcock (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +1’ 46”
8. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team +1’ 50”
9. Nielson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost +1’ 55”
10. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic +2’ 13”
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9
Tour de France 2022: Stage 9 results
Here are the top-10 finishers from Stage 9:
1. Bob Jungels (LUX) AG2R - Citroën Team 4:46:39
2. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP) INEOS Grenadiers +22”
3. Carlos Verona (ESP) Movistar Team +26”
4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +40”
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +49”
6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Jumbo - Visma +49”
7. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +52”
8. Adam Yates (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +52”
9. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team +52”
10. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkea-Samsic +52”
Tour de France 2022: Post match reaction from stage winner Bob Jungels
Bob Jungels spoke to reporters after the end of today’s race and was delighted with his achievement - a first stage victory in the Tour de France.
“It’s hard to say what I feel right now – I’m just overwhelmed to be honest.” he said, “This is huge, it’s what I came here for and means a lot for the team after a couple of years struggling, and a very tough last year with surgery and everything to take the victory.
“It was my style of racing, my shape has been getting better day by day. I knew I had to try from far out because probably on the last climb it wasn’t possible to move away from the favourites.
“I knew that if I held on [on the climbs] I could make up some time again on the downhill and on the flat, but that last two kilometres were endeles.
“I took all the risks I could and it happened and Im just very grateful and thanks to my team and everyone who believed in me in recent years.”
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9!
Tour de France 2022: Pogacar retains Yellow Jersey
Tadej Pogacar was a quiet, unassuming presence in the peloton today, ably helping his UAE team to keep up the chasing momentum all the way to the finish.
He finished fifth and retains his lead out front in the GC standings, holding onto the yellow jersey for another day at least.
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9!
Bob Jungels earns a stage win for his team, AC2R, who have had a contrasting day with the injury to Ben O’Connor. It’s ended on a high though as Jungels claims Luxembourg’s first stage win on the Tour de France since 2011.
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9!
Jonathan Castroviejo claims second place with Carlos Verona also overhauling Thibaut Pinot for third. The Frenchman glides over the finish in fourth place before the chasing pack arrives with yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar taking fifth.
The day belongs to Bob Jungels though. He set off on his own with close to 60km left to travel, he took on the mountains, maintained his lead and held on to earn a stage victory.
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9!
What a ride from Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels. He’s taken on the peaks and claimed his first ever Tour de France stage victory!
Tour de France 2022: Stage 9
Castroviejo and Verona are out of the running. They’re too far back trailing by 50 seconds.
Bob Jungels has hit the final 2km. The gradient has increased to 7% but he has a lead of 32 seconds of Thibaut Pinot.
Jungels is going to make it, the road flattens out in 800m time. What a run this has been from the 29-year-old.
