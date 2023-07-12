✕ Close Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy? | You Ask The Questions

Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France is a final opportunity for the sprinters before the road tilts up into the hills and mountains of the Alps.

The day begins in the university city of Clermont-Ferrand before the riders wind north and then east to Moulins, a small town on the Allier river. There is still some climbing to be done including three category-four hills along the route, but any breakaway is likely to be reeled by those teams with dedicated sprinters eyeing their only opportunity for a stage win between the two rest days.

Jasper Philipsen will be favourite here again having already collected all three victories on flat stages in this Tour. Caleb Ewan, Phil Bauhaus, Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen will all try to challenge if they can find the form and positioning to do so, and then there is Wout van Aert, the Jumbo-Visma superstar trying desperately to clinch a stage, and end his run of near misses.

Follow the stage 11 route map, standings and latest updates below: