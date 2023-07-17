Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final week of the 2023 Tour de France begins with a 22.4km individual time trial from the small town of Passy up to the Alpine ski resort of Combloux. Dubbed ‘the race of truth’, there is no hiding place in an ITT, and we will see Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ride alone without their teammates or even each other for company.

Typically a time trial might be a big opportunity for two-time winner Pogacar to take time out of the reigning champion Vingegaard, who currently wears the yellow jersey with a slender lead of only 10 seconds after their battles in the high Alps.

Pogacar beat Vingegaard by eight seconds over 13.2km in a wet Copenhagen on last year’s Tour time trial, and by 27 seconds over 16.9km in Laval the year before, winning the stage in the process. But they were flat routes compared to this more demanding ITT, which includes an initial uncategorised climb before a category two drag towards the finish: the steep but short Cote de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%).

That may be enough to slow down time trial specialists like Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts – once the owner of the hour record – and Swiss rider Stefan Kung, And it will certainly suit Vingegaard, where a flatter run would have played into Pogacar’s hands.

Then again, even with the climbing involved, Pogacar is still the slight favourite to win the stage. It could well come down to a just handful of seconds between the pair – Pogacar will be going all out to earn the 11 he needs to take the maillot jaune.

The weather could be a factor here. Pogacar does not particularly like racing in hot weather so the European heatwave could hurt him, although he has been working hard on heat adaptation training this year. It is also forecast to rain during the afternoon, and a slick surface will increase the jeopardy on a stage where the two giants of this race have everything on the line.

Stage 16 route map and profile

Stage 16 map (letour)

Stage 16 profile (letour)

Start time

The stage is set to begin at 12.05pm BST and Jonas Vingegaard will go off last at 4pm, with Pogacar begining two minutes earlier BST.

Prediction

Pogacar and Vingegaard have so much more riding on every second than the rest, so I expect them to fill the top two spots here. In what order? Pogacar is naturally the favourite, but Vingegaard did look strong on stage 15 and I’m tipping him to win this time trial, by just a few seconds.

Caveat: if the weather scuppers the late starters, then how about Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teammate Mikkel Bjerg, a good time triallist who sets off three and a half hours earlier when the road may still be dry.