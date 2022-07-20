Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 but Jonas Vingegaard protects yellow jersey lead
Stage 17 from Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes was always going to be crucial in the fight for the yellow jersey
Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France, edging Jonas Vingegaard in a thrilling sprint on top of Peyragudes in the Pyrenees, but he was only able to cut the Danish rider’s lead at the top of the standings by four seconds.
The two contenders in the General Classification standings reached the bottom of the final climb of the day together, setting up a dramatic duel in the battle for the yellow jersey.
With defending champion Pogacar trailing Vingegaard by two minutes and 22 seconds, the 23-year-old Slovenian required an immense final effort and was put into position by team-mate Brandon McNulty.
But McNulty stuck, setting a brutal pace up the steep climb, and only relented on the final ramp. It was there where Pogacar timed his attack to perfection, but Vingegaard will be the big winner of the stage after retaining a healthy lead in the race to Paris.
More follows
