The 2022 Tour de France is set for a dramatic final mountain duel between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in Stage 18, with the Col d’Aubisque, Col de Spandelles and summit finish at Hautacam offering the possibility of a dramatic late twist in the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard held on to his healthy lead in the general classification standings in Wednesday’s thrilling finish on Peyragudes, but will know that Pogacar will again throw everything he has in one final assault for the yellow jersey.

The Danish rider will also be aware, however, that if he reaches Hautacam with his advantage intact he will almost be certain of being crowned as the winner of the Tour de France under the Champs Elysees on Sunday.

Vingegaard has already passed one half of the Pyrenees challenge. Despite Pogacar winning stage 17 on the Peyragudes airstrip, the 25-year-old limited the damage to just four seconds and retains a lead of two minutes and 18 seconds in the standings.

Pogacar’s Team UAE were left with only four members standing on Tuesday after Rafal Majka became the latest to pull out of the race, but Mikkel Bjerg and Brandon McNulty set a ferocious pace throughout and will be required to summon the same energy for another big day.

Stage 18 features three brutal climbs, which kick in after the first 60km and following the intermediate sprint at Laruns. The hors catégorie Col d’Aubisque, the longest climb of this year’s Tour de France, will shatter any early breakout but the technical descent is also said to be just as challenging.

From there, the category one ascent of Col de Spandelles averages out at 8.3 per cent gradient, the steepest of the three and featuring a savage section halfway up, before Vingegaard and Pogacar are likely to lock horns once again on the Hautacam.

This will be Pogacar’s last chance to attack VIngegaard and attempt to close the gap to the yellow jersey. With two more stages to come, including the 40km time trail on Sunday, the Slovenian will have a chance if he makes it a tight fight. If Vingegaard can hold on once more, the yellow jersey will surely be his to keep.

Stage 18 profile

Stage 18 map (letour)

Stage 18 map (letour)

Stage 18 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:30pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:30pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General Classification after Stage 17

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 67h 53min 54sec

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2min 18sec

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +4:56

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +7:43

5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +7:57

6. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +9:21

7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +9:24

8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +9:56

9. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +14:33

10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar +16:35