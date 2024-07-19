Tadej Pogacar is the man in yellow at this year’s Tour de France ( AP )

Tadej Pogacar can all but seal Tour de France 2024 glory today on a brutally hard stage 19 route through the Alps which promises fireworks in the peloton.

Pogacar is three minutes clear of nearest rival Jonas Vingegaard and starts the day as favourite to win the stage. It would be the 15th of his career and another major step as he closes in on his third yellow jersey, having won back-to-back Tours in 2020 and 2021. Vingegaard must attack once more and hope an eager Pogacar makes a critical mistake.

Climbers like Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas and Romain Bardet will like the look of this gruelling profile, which involves three huge Alpine ascents and a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola. The middle climb of the trio is the giant Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), the highest paved road in France at 2,802m. It promises to be a compelling day’s racing.

Follow all the latest from stage 19 of the Tour de France below.