Liveupdated1721384504

Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Latest updates as Tadej Pogacar favourite for decisive day in the Alps

Will Tadej Pogacar land the final blow to see off Jonas Vingegaard’s brave challenge? Follow all the latest from the Tour de France

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 19 July 2024 11:21
Comments
Tadej Pogacar is the man in yellow at this year’s Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar is the man in yellow at this year’s Tour de France (AP)

Tadej Pogacar can all but seal Tour de France 2024 glory today on a brutally hard stage 19 route through the Alps which promises fireworks in the peloton.

Pogacar is three minutes clear of nearest rival Jonas Vingegaard and starts the day as favourite to win the stage. It would be the 15th of his career and another major step as he closes in on his third yellow jersey, having won back-to-back Tours in 2020 and 2021. Vingegaard must attack once more and hope an eager Pogacar makes a critical mistake.

Climbers like Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas and Romain Bardet will like the look of this gruelling profile, which involves three huge Alpine ascents and a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola. The middle climb of the trio is the giant Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), the highest paved road in France at 2,802m. It promises to be a compelling day’s racing.

Follow all the latest from stage 19 of the Tour de France below.

1721383924

Yesterday: Pogacar maintains three-minute lead

The moment the yellow jersey group rolled over the line, 13 and a half minutes after Campenaerts:

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 11:12
1721383166

Yesterday: Pogacar maintains three-minute lead

Pogacar continues to lead by three minutes and 11 seconds from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, with Remco Evenepoel just under two minutes further back in third place.

The main peloton rolled over the line some 13 and a half minutes later with Pogacar for once resisting the urge to attack his rivals, instead keeping his powder dry for a monster Alpine stage today which will take on the Cime de la Bonette, the highest paved road in Europe at an elevation of 2,802 metres.

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 10:59
1721382746

Yesterday: Campenaerts celebrates emotional maiden stage win

Struggling to speak through his emotions, the 32-year-old Campenaerts said: “The support I have from my girlfriend is incredible.

“She’s always there for me, nine weeks on an altitude camp, she was highly pregnant, she gave birth to our son at the bottom of a climb in Granada. She is the hero in this story.”

Campenaerts spoke about the “very difficult time” he has been through since the end of the Classics campaign, believing he had a contract extension agreed with Lotto-Dstny before talks abruptly stopped. He is now expected to join Visma-Lease A Bike next season.

“I was ignored (by the team) for a long time, it was very difficult when I was on a long altitude camp but my girlfriend was there, she supported me every day when highly pregnant,” he said.

“I was struggling to finish my training schedule but I changed my mind, I talked, I have a bright future in cycling, I became a father and everything is blue skies, only blue skies.”

The Belgian had done his best to feign fatigue in the finale – admitting to “playing a little bit dirty” with his facial expressions – but he was merely holding back before bursting forward in the last few hundred metres to take a popular victory.

Victor Campenaerts beat Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski from a breakaway (Jerome Delay/AP)
Victor Campenaerts beat Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski from a breakaway (Jerome Delay/AP) (AP)
Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 10:52
1721382175

Yesterday: Campenaerts celebrates emotional maiden stage win

New dad Victor Campenaerts celebrated an emotional first career Tour de France win on stage 18 as Tadej Pogacar kept his lead in the yellow jersey.

Breakaway specialist Campenaerts got his timing right in a three-up sprint against Tour debutant Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski to win in Barcelonnette before immediately joining a tearful video call with his girlfriend Nel and their baby boy Gustaaf, a little over a month old.

A heavily pregnant Nel had joined Campenaerts on a nine-week training camp at altitude in the build-up to this Tour, and gave birth to Gustaaf in Spain’s Sierra Nevada just a couple of weeks before the opening stage.

Victor Campenaerts celebrates after winning stage 18
Victor Campenaerts celebrates after winning stage 18 (AP)
Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 10:42
1721381101

Tour de France – stage 19

Hello and welcome along to what might just be an epic day at the Tour de France! It is certainly an intimidating route, with three huge climbs for the peloton to scale including the highest paved road in France, the Cime de la Bonette, which blocks the way to a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola.

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 10:25

