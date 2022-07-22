The Tour de France moves into Castelnau-Magnoac with the sprinters eyeing up glory in Stage 19 with just two fourth-category climbs to contend with.

The race finishes in Cahors, which is a nice omen for Jonas Vingegaard, as the Danish royal family own the castle of Cayx in this town. The Jumbo Visma star broke Tadej Pogacar during Stage 18 and has all but wrapped up the battle for the Yellow Jersey after a sensational Tour.

The potential for crosswinds could boost hopes for those ready to bide their time and strike late.

Jasper Philipsen is the favourite here, but who can count out the incredible Wout van Aert, with Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan are also in the running.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stage 19:

Stage 19 profile

Tour de France Stage 19 Profile (Tour de France)

Stage 18 map

Tour de France Stage 19 (Tour de France)

Stage 19 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:05m BST with the expected finish at around 4:14pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General Classification after Stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 71h 53min 34sec

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +3min 26sec

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +8:00

4. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +13:35

6. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +16:11

9. Alexy Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana - Qazaqstan Team +20:09

9. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +20:17