Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview: Route map, profile and start times for individual time trial

Jonas Vingegaard just needs to get round safely to seal the yellow jersey, while Ineos’s Filippo Ganna is the favourite to win the final stage before Paris

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 22 July 2022 18:31
<p>Stage 20 map</p>

Stage 20 map

(letour)

The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the small clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.

Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow jersey.

The Dane leads by more than three minutes overall and realistically just needs to navigate the relatively flat course safely in order to be assured of his first Tour de France crown. Pogacar will likely go on the attack in search of an unlikely victory, but Vingegaard has proved himself no slouch on a time trial bike, beating the Slovenian in both of last year’s ITTs at the Tour, and surely it is just a formality that he wraps up his win.

Geraint Thomas is almost assured of third place on the podium in Paris, which will complete the set for the Welshman having won the race in 2018 and finished runner-up to his teammate Egan Bernal the following year. It has been a measured, intelligent ride by the 36-year-old, who was told at the beginning of the Tour he would be riding in support of teammates Dani Martinez and Adam Yates but who has proved the only Ineos card in the general classification.

Yves Lampaert won the other ITT of this Tour, the opening stage in Copenhagen. The favourite here is Ineos’s Filippo Ganna, a flying machine when it comes to time trials who has won the past two world championships.

Filippo Ganna in action during the stage one time trial

(AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 20 route map and profile

Stage 20 map

(letour)

Stage 20 profile

(letour)

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General classification after stage 19

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) 75hrs 45’44”

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +3’21”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’00”

4. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +11’05”

5. Nairo Qiuntana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +13’35”

6. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13’43”

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +14’10”

8. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +16’11”

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan team) +20’24”

10. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +20’32”

Time trial start list (local time)

113:05:00161 CALEB EWANLOTTO SOUDAL
213:06:3067 ALBERT TORRES BARCELOMOVISTAR TEAM
313:08:00164 REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURGLOTTO SOUDAL
413:09:30162 FREDERIK FRISONLOTTO SOUDAL
513:11:00205 AMUND GRØNDAHL JANSENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
613:12:3051 FABIO JAKOBSENQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
713:14:00187 ANTHONY TURGISTOTALENERGIES
813:15:30214 JÉRÉMY LECROQB&B HOTELS - KTM
913:17:00206 CHRISTOPHER JUUL JENSENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
1013:18:308 MARC HIRSCHIUAE TEAM EMIRATES
1113:20:003 MIKKEL BJERGUAE TEAM EMIRATES
1213:21:30127 TACO VAN DER HOORNINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
1313:23:00108 GUILLAUME VAN KEIRSBULCKALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
1413:24:30166 BRENT VAN MOERLOTTO SOUDAL
1513:26:00202 JACK BAUERTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
1613:27:3083 KAMIL GRADEKBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
1713:29:0056 YVES LAMPAERTQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
1813:30:30114 NILS EEKHOFFTEAM DSM
1913:32:00183 MACIEJ BODNARTOTALENERGIES
2013:33:30192 GUILLAUME BOIVINISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
2113:35:00181 PETER SAGANTOTALENERGIES
2213:36:30204 DYLAN GROENEWEGENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
2313:38:00135 DMITRIY GRUZDEVASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
2413:39:30215 CYRIL LEMOINEB&B HOTELS - KTM
2513:41:00126 ADRIEN PETITINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
2613:42:30106 EDWARD PLANCKAERTALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
2713:44:0055 MIKKEL HONORÉQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
2813:45:30167 FLORIAN VERMEERSCHLOTTO SOUDAL
2913:47:0048 DANNY VAN POPPELBORA - HANSGROHE
3013:48:3058 FLORIAN SENECHALQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
3113:50:0026 LUKE ROWEINEOS GRENADIERS
3213:51:30113 JOHN DEGENKOLBTEAM DSM
3313:53:00104 ALEXANDER KRIEGERALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
3413:54:30216 LUCA MOZZATOB&B HOTELS - KTM
3513:56:00121 ALEXANDER KRISTOFFINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
3613:57:30207 LUKA MEZGECTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
3713:59:00112 ALBERTO DAINESETEAM DSM
3814:00:3017 NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCKJUMBO - VISMA
3914:02:00171 MADS PEDERSENTREK - SEGAFREDO
4014:03:3053 ANDREA BAGIOLIQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
4114:05:0024 FILIPPO GANNAINEOS GRENADIERS
4214:06:3054 MATTIA CATTANEOQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
4314:08:00132 ALEKSANDR RIABUSHENKOASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
4414:09:30122 SVEN ERIK BYSTRØMINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
4514:11:00145 OWAIN DOULLEF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
4614:12:30105 JASPER PHILIPSENALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
4714:14:00213 ALEXIS GOUGEARDB&B HOTELS - KTM
4814:15:30148 JONAS RUTSCHEF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
4914:17:0034 BENOIT COSNEFROYAG2R CITROEN TEAM
5014:18:3095 OLIVIER LE GACGROUPAMA - FDJ
5114:20:0084 MATEJ MOHORICBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
5214:21:30144 STEFAN BISSEGGEREF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
5314:23:00154 AMAURY CAPIOTTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
5414:24:3043 MARCO HALLERBORA - HANSGROHE
5514:26:0076 ANTHONY PEREZCOFIDIS
5614:27:30155 HUGO HOFSTETTERTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
5714:29:00178 JASPER STUYVENTREK - SEGAFREDO
5814:30:30212 CYRIL BARTHEB&B HOTELS - KTM
5914:32:00201 MICHAEL MATTHEWSTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
6014:33:30197 KRISTS NEILANDSISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
6114:35:00195 GUY NIVISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
6214:36:30156 MATIS LOUVELTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
6314:38:0015 CHRISTOPHE LAPORTEJUMBO - VISMA
6414:39:3087 JAN TRATNIKBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
6514:41:00163 PHILIPPE GILBERTLOTTO SOUDAL
6614:42:30158 CONNOR SWIFTTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
6714:44:00107 KRISTIAN SBARAGLIALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
6814:45:30184 MATHIEU BURGAUDEAUTOTALENERGIES
6914:47:00217 PIERRE ROLLANDB&B HOTELS - KTM
7014:48:30165 ANDREAS KRONLOTTO SOUDAL
7114:50:0035 STAN DEWULFAG2R CITROEN TEAM
7214:51:30176 QUINN SIMMONSTREK - SEGAFREDO
7314:53:00211 FRANCK BONNAMOURB&B HOTELS - KTM
7414:54:30117 MARTIJN TUSVELDTEAM DSM
7514:56:0072 PIERRE LUC PERICHONCOFIDIS
7614:57:30177 TOMS SKUJINSTREK - SEGAFREDO
7714:59:0092 ANTOINE DUCHESNEGROUPAMA - FDJ
7815:00:30102 SILVAN DILLIERALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
7915:02:00172 GIULIO CICCONETREK - SEGAFREDO
8015:03:30185 PIERRE LATOURTOTALENERGIES
8115:05:00182 EDVALD BOASSON HAGENTOTALENERGIES
8215:06:3046 NILS POLITTBORA - HANSGROHE
8315:08:0088 FRED WRIGHTBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
8415:10:0077 BENJAMIN THOMASCOFIDIS
8515:12:0066 NELSON OLIVEIRAMOVISTAR TEAM
8615:14:0042 FELIX GROSSSCHARTNERBORA - HANSGROHE
8715:16:00125 ANDREA PASQUALONINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
8815:18:00153 MAXIME BOUETTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
8915:20:0023 JONATHAN CASTROVIEJOINEOS GRENADIERS
9015:22:0093 KÉVIN GENIETSGROUPAMA - FDJ
9115:24:00123 KOBE GOOSSENSINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
9215:26:0047 MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANNBORA - HANSGROHE
9315:28:00128 GEORG ZIMMERMANNINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
9415:30:00143 ALBERTO BETTIOLEF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
9515:32:0073 SIMON GESCHKECOFIDIS
9615:34:00157 LUKASZ OWSIANTEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
9715:36:00133 JOSEPH LLOYD DOMBROWSKIASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
9815:38:0074 ION IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTICOFIDIS
9915:40:00173 TONY GALLOPINTREK - SEGAFREDO
10015:42:00138 ANDREY ZEITSASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
10115:44:0012 TIESJ BENOOTJUMBO - VISMA
10215:46:0098 MICHAEL STORERGROUPAMA - FDJ
10315:48:00115 CHRISTOPHER HAMILTONTEAM DSM
10415:50:0094 STEFAN KÜNGGROUPAMA - FDJ
10515:52:0027 DYLAN VAN BAARLEINEOS GRENADIERS
10615:54:00198 MICHAEL WOODSISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
10715:56:00218 SEBASTIAN SCHÖNBERGERB&B HOTELS - KTM
10815:58:0063 GORKA IZAGIRRE INSAUSTIMOVISTAR TEAM
10916:00:00137 SIMONE VELASCOASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
11016:02:0022 DANIEL MARTINEZINEOS GRENADIERS
11116:04:00116 ANDREAS LEKNESSUNDTEAM DSM
11216:06:0065 GREGOR MÜHLBERGERMOVISTAR TEAM
11316:08:0068 CARLOS VERONAMOVISTAR TEAM
11416:10:00141 RIGOBERTO URANEF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
11516:12:00175 BAUKE MOLLEMATREK - SEGAFREDO
11616:14:00208 NICHOLAS SCHULTZTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
11716:16:0016 WOUT VAN AERTJUMBO - VISMA
11816:18:00196 HUGO HOULEISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
11916:20:0064 MATTEO JORGENSONMOVISTAR TEAM
12016:22:006 BRANDON MCNULTYUAE TEAM EMIRATES
12116:24:0086 DYLAN TEUNSBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
12216:26:0014 SEPP KUSSJUMBO - VISMA
12316:28:0025 THOMAS PIDCOCKINEOS GRENADIERS
12416:30:0045 PATRICK KONRADBORA - HANSGROHE
12516:32:0085 LUIS LEON SANCHEZBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
12616:34:0097 THIBAUT PINOTGROUPAMA - FDJ
12716:36:00147 NEILSON POWLESSEF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
12816:38:0036 BOB JUNGELSAG2R CITROEN TEAM
12916:40:0096 VALENTIN MADOUASGROUPAMA - FDJ
13016:42:0028 ADAM YATESINEOS GRENADIERS
13116:44:00131 ALEXEY LUTSENKOASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
13216:46:00111 ROMAIN BARDETTEAM DSM
13316:48:0041 ALEKSANDR VLASOVBORA - HANSGROHE
13416:50:00124 LOUIS MEINTJESINTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
13516:52:00151 NAIRO QUINTANATEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
13616:54:0091 DAVID GAUDUGROUPAMA - FDJ
13716:56:0021 GERAINT THOMASINEOS GRENADIERS
13816:58:001 TADEJ POGACARUAE TEAM EMIRATES
13917:00:0018 JONAS VINGEGAARDJUMBO - VISMA

