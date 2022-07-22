The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the small clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.

Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow jersey.

The Dane leads by more than three minutes overall and realistically just needs to navigate the relatively flat course safely in order to be assured of his first Tour de France crown. Pogacar will likely go on the attack in search of an unlikely victory, but Vingegaard has proved himself no slouch on a time trial bike, beating the Slovenian in both of last year’s ITTs at the Tour, and surely it is just a formality that he wraps up his win.

Geraint Thomas is almost assured of third place on the podium in Paris, which will complete the set for the Welshman having won the race in 2018 and finished runner-up to his teammate Egan Bernal the following year. It has been a measured, intelligent ride by the 36-year-old, who was told at the beginning of the Tour he would be riding in support of teammates Dani Martinez and Adam Yates but who has proved the only Ineos card in the general classification.

Yves Lampaert won the other ITT of this Tour, the opening stage in Copenhagen. The favourite here is Ineos’s Filippo Ganna, a flying machine when it comes to time trials who has won the past two world championships.

Filippo Ganna in action during the stage one time trial (AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 20 route map and profile

Stage 20 map (letour)

Stage 20 profile (letour)

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General classification after stage 19

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) 75hrs 45’44”

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +3’21”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’00”

4. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +11’05”

5. Nairo Qiuntana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +13’35”

6. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13’43”

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +14’10”

8. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +16’11”

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan team) +20’24”

10. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +20’32”

Time trial start list (local time)