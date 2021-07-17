The final hurdle for the peloton until we reach the procession that is the stage into Paris. It has been a long old road for the riders in what has been a Tour de France filled with crashes, chaos and more crashes.

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar will set off on the 30.8 kilometre course safe in the knowledge that he can afford to lose in excess of five minutes and still hold on to his overall lead. Given the Slovenian won the first individual time trial on stage five, that probably gives him enough time to have a couple of crashes, several punctures and still make it home with time to spare.

Jonas Vingegaard, second in the general classification, did manage to get within 30 seconds of Pogacar in the first time trial and will almost certainly put more time into third place Richard Carapaz today as the Ecuadorian struggles in the discipline. But Ineos Grenadiers rider Carapaz does have more than two minutes advantage on fourth place Ben O’Connor, so you imagine whatever happens today that the podium spots have already been decided.

At just 22 years of age, Pogacar will cross the line at the end of the time trial to win his second Tour de France. In turn, he will become the youngest ever rider to win two editions of the race. How many more are yet to come?

Stage 20 profile (letour)

Stage 20 map (letour)

Prediction

The final time trial of the Tour de France is always a difficult one to call because it’s hard to gauge who is the freshest after three weeks in the saddle. Pogacar won the opening time trial with a sensational display, finishing 19 seconds ahead of specialist Stefan Kung. Vingegaard and Wout van Aert were also in contention that day. And while a lot has changed in the last two weeks, I do expect the same players to be gunning for the stage win here. Pogacar and Vingegaard gave it their all in the Pyrenees, so they may be lacking a little something in the time trial. Meanwhile, Kung will be gunning for the stage here as he looks to salvage Groupama-FDJ’s disappointing Tour. But I’m going to go for Belgian superstar Van Aert to take the victory as he proves his incredible versatility once more.

Start time

Stage 20 is set to start at around 12.05pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4.30pm.