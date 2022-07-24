The 2022 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with a 116km jaunt to the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The traditional stage 21 truce means Jonas Vingegaard will get to enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma teammates at the end of a long, hard month, and modern tradition dictates the winning team drink champagne as they ride.

They may well have sore heads from Saturday’s celebrations after sealing the yellow jersey in style, earning a one-two on the stage 20 individual time trial with the green jersey of Wout van Aert pipping teammate Vingegaard to the victory.

It has been a sensational Tour for both riders and Van Aert will try to pick up his fourth stage win of the race when the pack arrive on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday afternoon for what is typically a bunch sprint.

The superstar Belgian may be the favourite for this one but he will face competition from those sprinters who struggled through the Alps and Pyrenees to get to this point, all desperate to win the prestigious Paris stage. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeEchange) are among those who will hope to challenge.

Geraint Thomas will ride to Paris to confirm the third podium position of his Tour de France career, the dethroned Tadej Pogacar will win the young rider’s white jersey, and Vingegaard will collect the polka dot jersey to go along with yellow, after his efforts in the Pyrenees saw him rise to the top of the King of the Mountains classification.

Stage 21 map and profile

Stage 21 map (letour)

Stage 21 profile (letour)

How to watch on TV and stream online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General classification after stage 20

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) 76hrs 33’ 57”

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +3’34”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’13”

4. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +13’56”

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +16’37”

6. Nairo Qiuntana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +17’24”

7. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +19’02”

8. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +19’12”

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan team) +23’47”

10. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +25’43”