Tour de France 2023 stage 4 LIVE: Latest updates from 182km route set for sprint finish
Mark Cavendish could get another shot at winning a historic 35th stage as the sprinters prepare for a drag race on the home straight of Circuit Paul Armagnac
Stage 4 of the Tour de France should provide more drama
The Tour de France continues with a second stage in succession likely to suit the sprinters as the race heads away from the Basque coast and into the heart of southwest France.
A 182km route from Dax to Nogaro provides only one categorised climb, with the peloton’s fast-men lining up another dash for victory on the smooth tarmac of the Circuit Paul Armagnac.
Jasper Philipsen took the first bunch sprint of this year’s Tour in Bayonne yesterday, capitalising on a brilliant lead-out from his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates to win Stage Three.
But plenty of the sprinters in the field showed good legs in a twisting finale, including Astana’s Mark Cavendish, who finished sixth.
The Manx man arrived at his final Tour de France seeking a 35th stage win that would take him clear of Eddy Merckx as the most succesful stage-hunter in race history, and will hope to challenge for victory in Nogaro.
Follow all the latest updates from stage three below:
181km to go
Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and we are off and running on Stage Four of the 2023 Tour de France.
And...nobody’s moving. Not even a hint of an attack in the first kilometre of racing. It might be one of those days.
Tour de France - Stage Four
Calm and cool as the riders approach the race start proper. Who fancies an early excursion and first crack at forming a breakaway?
Tour de France - Stage Four
The peloton have begun the neutralised roll-out from Dax. It’s been a reasonably smooth start incident-wise - neither Enric Mas nor Richard Carapaz were able to start Stage Two after a crash on the opening day as both Movistar and EF Education-EasyPost lost GC men, but there are again 174 riders on the start line today.
Tour de France - Stage Four
It is, of course, the fourth of July, which might excite Powless and the other five American riders in the field. I wouldn’t expect any of them to figure particularly prominent come the pointy end of the race, with none of the competing US sextet particularly noted fast finishers, but Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) is wearing the stars and stripes and has surprised the peloton on a motor-racing tack already this year...
Tour de France - Stage Four
Here’s a reminder of the full list of jersey wearers today. Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) has the coloured numbers after winning Stage Four’s combativity prize.
Yellow: Simon Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
White: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Green: Victor Lafay (Cofidis)
Polka Dot: Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
Tour de France - Stage Four
There’s just the one King of the Mountains point of offer today, so I don’t expect Neilson Powless to repeat his move from yesterday and get up the road in hopes of increasing his lead in the chase for the polka dot jersey. It’s safe on his shoulders for another couple of days at least.
It feels like a classic day for some of the smaller French teams to fill the breakaway, but there are slightly fewer candidates for that sort of exposure-driven exercise in futility than usual this year. Both UCI ProTour entrants (TotalEnergies and Lotto-Dstny) are here with hopes of semi-regular stage contention, the latter outfit particularly, while Uno-X and Israel-Premier Tech both arrive with strong units hoping to make the most of their wildcards.
Mark Cavendish speaks to Eurosport/GCN ahead of the Stage Four start
“Yeah, it was good,” the Astana sprinter reflects on yesterday. “Of course we want to win - sixth is sixth, but I was happy with my legs, how the boys were. There are a lot more opportunities and we are going to be positive moving forward from that. I’m really happy, actually.
“We’ll try again today. The final straight is better for me, you can feel the pedals underneath you.
“This stuff I can kind of enjoy. Once I’m on the bike, I’m on the bike doing the job. It doesn’t feel like there is a pressure, which takes a weight off my shoulders. I’ll go and do my best and see what happens.”
Tour de France - Stage Four
Slightly peculiarly, the Tour de France won’t see another coastline for the remainder of this year’s race - we’re now inland all the way to Paris. Here’s our handy guide to every stage on the 2023 route, with all sorts of climbing tests to come as the peloton take on the Pyrenees, the Massif Central and the Alps.
Stage-by-stage guide to the 2023 Tour de France route
A closer look at every day of the race from Bilbao to Paris
Tour de France - Stage Four
Rider safety will continue to be in the spotlight throughout this Tour, particularly after the tragic loss of Gino Mader at the Tour de Suisse last month. Mader really is much missed - beyond his considerable talents on a bike, the Swiss rider did plenty of work for charity, with particular emphasis on the environment.
Bahrain-Victorious teammate Pello Bilbao has copied Mader’s pledge from the 2021 Vuelta a Espana, donating money for each rider he beats on each and all of the 21 Tour stages to a Basque charity that replants on deforested land.
Fabio Jakobsen hits out at Stage Three finish
There’s been a fair bit of overnight criticism for the finish in Bayonne yesterday, with that bend inside the final few hundred metres nearly causing an incident as Wout van Aert launched his sprint to Jasper Philipsen’s inside. A jutting barrier didn’t particularly help matters, either.
Among those to question the safety of the run-in is Fabio Jakobsen, who came home fourth. Jakobsen was fortunate to survive a truly horrifying crash at the Tour de Pologne in 2020 and wonders if enough progress is being made to keep sprinters safe.
“I think we (the riders) and the Tour organisers need to look at the parcours and a finish like this,” the Soudal-QuickStep rider said to CyclingNews. “We all saw in the past what that can do, when a rider goes from one side to the other. If you create a chicane, riders want to go the shortest way, from left to right. For sure it’s not the nicest finish of the Tour.
“We can have long kilometres for finishes, just don’t use a downhill, don’t use a left, right in the last five hundred metres.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies