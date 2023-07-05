Tour de France 2023 stage 5 LIVE: Latest updates and interactive tracker
Latest updates from stage 5 as the race heads to the slopes of the Pyrenees
After two hilly routes in Spanish Basque Country and Jasper Philipsen’s two sprint wins in the French Basque Country, the serious yellow jersey contenders should come to the fore over the next two days, and we might find out a little more about the destiny of this year’s Tour de France crown.
Stage five’s 163km route from Pau to Laruns is flat for the first 70km, but then comes the first hors categorie climb of this year’s race, the Col du Soudet (15.2km at 7.2%). It is a long and gruelling drag to the top, and we can expect plenty in the peloton to get dropped here as the leaders crank up the pace.
It could well present the first head-to-head between the two favourites - two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard - in what promises to be an intriguing stage
Follow all the latest updates from stage five below:
Tom Pidcock earmarked three Tour de France stages to win. This is one of them
When Tom Pidcock assessed the 2023 Tour de France with his leadership team at Ineos Grenadiers, they pored over the opening nine stages before the first rest day and earmarked three they thought he could win.
The first was stage one, a hilly route through the Spanish Basque Country with the promise of the yellow jersey at the finish in Bilbao. It didn’t go to plan – Pidcock couldn’t keep pace with the elite group over the steep Cote de Vivero climb and he lost contact, eventually coming in 30 seconds behind the winner, fellow Briton Adam Yates. He was frustrated by how it played out.
The second was stage two, another lumpy day en route to San Sebastian. This time he did keep up with the fastest few, but he could not out-sprint the supreme Wout van Aert or two-time champion Tadej Pogacar, and anyway, none of them had accounted for the surprise solo attack of Victor Lafay. Pidcock finished fourth.
The third was today’s stage five.
Tour de France 2023 - Stage Four Recap
It was another day for Jasper Philipsen yesterday in Nogaro and another missed opportunity for Mark Cavendish as he hunts down that elusive 35th stage win.
Jasper Philipsen and Caleb Ewan reached the line together on the Circuito Paul Armagnac, a motor racing track here in south-west France, after a crash-riddled drag race along the 700m home straight. They lunged, and Philipsen pipped Ewan by centimetres to claim back-to-back stage wins and cement his position as the alpha sprinter at this Tour de France.
Tour de France - Stage Five Route Map and Profile
Welcome back to another day of Tour de France action. After two sprint days which saw Jasper Philipsen take back-to-back victories, today is one for the general classification riders.
The riders have a 163km route from Pau to Laruns which is flat for the first 70km, but then comes the first hors categorie climb of this year’s race, the Col du Soudet (15.2km at 7.2%). It is a long and gruelling drag to the top, and we can expect plenty in the peloton to get dropped here as the leaders crank up the pace.
That means two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, who is looking to win again after being dethroned last year, and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will likely go head to head and we could see some attacks here in the middle of the stage.
Tour de France 2023 – stage five
Follow all the build-up and latest updates from stage five of the Tour de France.
