✕ Close Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy? | You Ask The Questions

The 2023 Tour de France burst back into life on Tuesday as Australia’s Jai Hindley took possession of the yellow jersey with a win on stage five. Hindley pushed on with the breakaway with both Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma and Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates taking too long to close the gap, allowing him to claim a brilliant solo win.

Today’s stage six goes deep into the high Pyrenees, and the peloton will climb the iconic Col du Tourmalet en route to the first summit finish of the Tour in Cauterets. There are plenty of obstacles to keep the peloton interested over the 145km route with a small category three climb, an intermediate sprint before the Col d’Aspin and the difficult Tourmalet. A climb up to Cauterets concludes the day with the first summit finish of this year’s race.

It is all set up for another showdown between the podium contenders with a breakaway likely to form early but by the time the final climb comes around, the strongest climbers should be left at the front.

Follow all the latest updates from stage six below: