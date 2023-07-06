Jump to content

Liveupdated1688645353

Tour de France 2023 stage 6 LIVE: Route map, standings and latest updates today

The general classification contenders will battle it out over the 145km tough mountainous route in the high Pyrenees

Lawrence Ostlere,Michael Jones
Thursday 06 July 2023 13:09
Comments
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy? | You Ask The Questions

The 2023 Tour de France burst back into life on Tuesday as Australia’s Jai Hindley took possession of the yellow jersey with a win on stage five. Hindley pushed on with the breakaway with both Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma and Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates taking too long to close the gap, allowing him to claim a brilliant solo win.

Today’s stage six goes deep into the high Pyrenees, and the peloton will climb the iconic Col du Tourmalet en route to the first summit finish of the Tour in Cauterets. There are plenty of obstacles to keep the peloton interested over the 145km route with a small category three climb, an intermediate sprint before the Col d’Aspin and the difficult Tourmalet. A climb up to Cauterets concludes the day with the first summit finish of this year’s race.

It is all set up for another showdown between the podium contenders with a breakaway likely to form early but by the time the final climb comes around, the strongest climbers should be left at the front.

Follow all the latest updates from stage six below:

1688645301

Tour de France stage six

115 km to go: There’s 250 metres left until the top of the Cote de Capvern-les-Bains, Neilson Powless takes the the front as they reach the peak and he claims a couple of points in the King of the Mountains battle.

Kasper Asgreen takes one point.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 13:08
1688644828

Tour de France stage six

118 km to go: The Cote de Capvern-les-Bains is the first of today’s climbs. It’s a 5.6km uphill category 3 with a gradient of 4.8%. Not the most difficult of the mountains today and one that the breakaway should handle without too much trouble.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 13:00
1688644700

Tour de France stage six

120km to go: Five riders, Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) have closed the gapt to the breakaway which now sits at 20 riders.

Meanwhile in the peloton Bora-Hansgrohe are at the front setting the pace. Yellow jersey holder Jai Hindley rides for this team.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:58
1688644212

Tour de France stage six

125km to go: Most of the general classification riders, including Jonas Vingegaard, haven’t left the pelaton but they’ll still be favourites for the stage win.

The first of the climbs today arrives in 10km.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:50
1688644068

Tour de France stage six

(AFP via Getty Images)
(EPA)
Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:47
1688643855

Tour de France stage six

130km to go: The breakaway is now over two minutes ahead of the pelaton with a second group of chasers just 47 seconds behind the leaders.

Here’s the list of riders out front: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citröen), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Krists Neilands (Israel-PremierTech), Chris Juul-Jensen (Jayco-AlUla), Matîs Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic), Tobias Halland Johannessen and Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X).

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:44
1688643526

Tour de France stage six

135km to go: UAE Team Emirates have managed to grab a place in that leading group with Matteo Trentin joining them when the gap was cut to eight seconds.

Also up there are among them are Mathieu van de Poel and Christopher Juul-Jensen.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:38
1688643415

Tour de France stage six

Have a watch of Wout van Aert’s blazing start. He was the main leader in getting the breakaway clear at the depart reel:

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:36
1688643320

Tour de France stage six

137km to go: The pace of the pelaton starts to increase and the gap between them and the breakaway cuts to eight seconds.

Alaphilippe moves to the front of the field and puts the pedal down in an effort to get the breakaway even clearer. His efforts pay off as they hit a slight decline and the gap starts opening up once again.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:35
1688643101

Tour de France stage six

141 km to go: There are quite a few riders in the breakaway with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) among them. I can count nine of them in the leading pack with a line of three to four stragglers behind them.

The pelaton is already 14 seconds behind and that gap is increasing.

Mike Jones6 July 2023 12:31

