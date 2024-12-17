World Darts Championship LIVE: Noa-Lynn van Leuven to make history as first trans player at Ally Pally
The Dutchwoman will become the first transgender player to compete at the World Darts Championship when she takes on Kevin Doets this afternoon
Noa-Lynn van Leuven will make history at the World Darts Championship this afternoon as she becomes the first transgender player to play on the Alexandra Palace stage.
The Dutchwoman faces Kevin Doets – who pushed then-reigning world champion Michael Smith all the way in the second round last year before slipping to defeat – in the second match of the afternoon session.
In her own words, the 28-year-old Van Leuven transitioned “about nine, 10 years ago” and was granted permission to compete in women’s darts in 2021. Along with Fallon Sherrock, she claimed one of two qualifying places on the Women’s Series although has endured hostility from some opponents, with Van Leuven saying she has faced “a lot of conservative, toxic b******s” on the women’s tour.
The afternoon session also sees the likes of Ryan Joyce and Darius Labanauskas in first-round action, while the second-round contest is the in-form Mike de Decker squaring off against Luke Woodhouse, who crusied through against Lourence Ilagan in round one.
World Darts Championship: James Hurrell v Jim Long
A clean takeout of 60 by Hurrell and he gets the break of throw. Now throwing for the opening set in double-quick time - a great start by the Englishman on his Ally Pally debut.
Leg three sees a 174 from Hurrell to set up a shot at a 129 checkout but the second dart slips just below the treble 20 bed. Good effort. Long needs 54 to break back but misses two darts at double 10.
Hurrell takes out double top and he cruises to victory in the opening set 3-0. A super start from the excellently-named ‘Hillbilly’, who is playing better than his ranking of 89.
World Darts Championship: James Hurrell v Jim Long
Good start from James Hurrell. A 15-dart opening leg including a 120 checkout. Good nerve settler.
He then bangs in a 180 to begin the next leg! Canadian Jim Long already on the back foot
World Darts Championship: James Hurrell v Jim Long
Before Noa-Lynn van Leuven takes to the stage, we’ve got James Hurrell v Jim Long first up. The winner will face Michael van Gerwen in round two - not a bad carrot!
We’ll keep you updated with how that clash is going as we continue build-up to Van Leuven.
When Noa-Lynn van Leuven walks onto the stage at Alexandra Palace, the 28-year-old will make history as the first transgender darts player to compete at the PDC World Championship.
Van Leuven’s debut at the tournament will also represent a personal journey of self-acceptance and perseverance in which the sport of darts has, for her, played a significant role. Van Leuven just wants to play, though her appearance at the World Championship will also come alongside wider attention and outside noise.
The Dutchwoman accepts that; it is a reality she has had to get used to since first competing as a transgender player on the Women’s Series in 2022. But, while the spotlight is on her, Van Leuven wants her story to be represented correctly. There can be consequences when this does not happen.
An element of Van Leuven’s career, which has been heavily reported ahead of the World Championship, is the hostility she has sometimes faced when competing against other women. Or, rather, when she started beating other women at tournaments.
World Darts Championship schedule
All eyes will be on transgender star Noa-Lynn van Leuven as she faces Kevin Doets this afternoon but here’s the full schedule of action. Should be a cracker.
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
James Hurrell v Jim Long (R1)
Kevin Doets v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (R1)
Ryan Joyce v Darius Labanauskas (R1)
Mike De Decker v Luke Woodhouse (R2)
World Darts Championship
Welcome to The Indpendent’s coverage of the World Darts Championship at Ally Pally witha fascinating afternoon of action lined up.
