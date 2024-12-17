✕ Close Luke Humphries makes World Darts Championship prediction

Noa-Lynn van Leuven will make history at the World Darts Championship this afternoon as she becomes the first transgender player to play on the Alexandra Palace stage.

The Dutchwoman faces Kevin Doets – who pushed then-reigning world champion Michael Smith all the way in the second round last year before slipping to defeat – in the second match of the afternoon session.

In her own words, the 28-year-old Van Leuven transitioned “about nine, 10 years ago” and was granted permission to compete in women’s darts in 2021. Along with Fallon Sherrock, she claimed one of two qualifying places on the Women’s Series although has endured hostility from some opponents, with Van Leuven saying she has faced “a lot of conservative, toxic b******s” on the women’s tour.

The afternoon session also sees the likes of Ryan Joyce and Darius Labanauskas in first-round action, while the second-round contest is the in-form Mike de Decker squaring off against Luke Woodhouse, who crusied through against Lourence Ilagan in round one.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: