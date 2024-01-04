Premier League Darts line-up revealed as PDC makes Luke Littler decision

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Littler has been offered a place in this year’s Premier League Darts line-up after the 16-year-old’s stunning run to the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

Littler’s remarkable performances in becoming the youngest-ever World Championship finalist on his tournament debut transcended the sport and turned the Warrington teenager into a global star.

A World Championship record TV audience of 4.8m tuned in as Littler was defeated by World No 1 Luke Humphries in a thrilling final on Wednesday night, and Littler will now become the youngest Premier League contestant in history when he makes his debut in Cardiff on February 1.

“It’s unbelievable. No more development tour. This is it,” Littler told Sky Sports News. “Playing in the Premier League and comfortably in the (world’s top) 32.”

There are were eight spots available for the prestigious Premier League - a weekly round-robin competition played around the UK and with a couple of stops in Europe between February and May.

The top-four ranked players in the world - newly crowned world champion Humphries, Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall - qualified automatically, with the PDC deciding the other four entrants.

But Littler will now join them after receiving one of four wildcards, along with Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross, who make up the final eight.

Humphries had called for Littler’s inclusion following his stunning run to Ally Pally final and said the teenager “deserves” to be in the Premier League.

“Luke Littler is an unbelievable talent, he has an incredibly mature head on young shoulders,” Humphries told TalkSport. “If he is in the Premier League that will be amazing as it will change his life. I believe it is probably for the good if he does.”

Littler will take to the professional circuit having only left school last summer and the ‘Nuke’ is set to now play a full schedule in 2024.

“I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks,” he said. “It has changed me a lot, I have broke into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.

“Getting into the top 32 will definitely help me qualify for pretty much every event in the year. It’s a losing start to the year, but it is also a good start to the year. I will take the positives.”

