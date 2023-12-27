Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teary Luke Littler is daring to dream after he became the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the World Championship.

The 16-year-old has taken the Alexandra Palace tournament by storm and wowed an adoring crowd with a sensational performance to destroy Matt Campbell 4-1 in the last 32.

Littler, who won the World Youth Championship in November, will pocket a guaranteed £35,000 but will have his sights on lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy in what would be one of the greatest ever sporting stories.

He was emotional when hugging his mum after the game having kept his dream alive.

He said: “I started crying when I saw my mum in the crowd. She was nervous. I said to her, ‘The dream continues’. She said the same thing.”

Littler could meet his hero Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 if the Dutchman can beat Jim Williams on Friday, but for now the teenager will treat himself to a shopping spree on Thursday.

“I will stay in the hotel, chill out tomorrow, treat myself to more shoes and pants, chill out and see who I play in the next round,” he said.

“It’s an overall good performance, it’s not like the first round. I’ve said I could win with the lowest average of the tournament, I’m just happy to get through.

“I’ve got nothing to lose for myself, I’ve over-achieved again. Now I can just settle.

“My game is there (to win it) but I can settle even more, Jim or Raymond next, I’m just happy.

“If Raymond does beat Jim it would be unbelievable to play him and then win or lose against either of them I’m still happy to come out of the Worlds at the last 16, but I would love to go a few more games in.”

It is going to take something special to stop Littler as he is producing form which defies his tender age.

He averaged 97.19, threw eight 180s and produced three 100-plus checkouts, including a majestic 164 in the fifth set.

After disposing of Christian Kist and UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, the teenager returned home for Christmas where he sacrificed time on his Xbox after dinner for a practice session on the board.

And that paid dividends as he made an electric start, winning the first six legs to roar into a 2-0 lead.

Campbell, who returned home to Canada over the festive period before arriving back in the UK on Boxing Day, looked to have a foothold in the third set as he took the first two legs, but a relentless Littler reeled off the next three to move 3-0 up.

He had a match dart to seal a 4-0 whitewash but suffered a rare bout of inaccuracy, which allowed Campbell to get on the board.

Littler hit back in the fifth set, though, hitting two 100-plus checkouts on his way to sealing a famous win.