World Darts Championship LIVE: Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen in action

World Darts Championship LIVE: Luke Littler in third-round action before Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen
Can the 16-year-old darts sensation continue his run at Ally Pally as the World Championship returns from its Christmas break?
The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight and battling it out for the £500,000 top prize.
Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.
No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma to headline a blockbuster line-up tonight, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.
Follow live scores and updates from the World Darts Championship as Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen target a place in the fourth round
Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship
Teenager Luke Littler will continue his dream World Darts Championship debut when he faces Canada’s Matt Campbell in the third round of the tournament on the first day of action after Christmas.
Before the Christmas break, 16-year-old Littler was the toast of Alexandra Palace after beating Christian Kist in the first round before taking the next step by defeating Andrew Gilding 24 hours later to reach the last 32.
Gilding, who is the reigning UK Open champion, was seeded 20th and is 37 years older than Littler, went down 3-1 as the teen prodigy showed the greater composure in the first two sets, with Gilding twice missing a pair of darts at double in the second.
Littler suffered a blip in the third but Gilding was unable to take his opportunities and the teenager clinched a spot in the last 32 against Campbell.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler said: “When I went 2-0 up, I lost all my energy. When Andrew got the set back I was just thinking, ‘Just try and win it’, because I don’t want to go 2-2 on this stage. I was nervous as it is. I don’t know how I got over the line but I’ve done it.”
Littler has had Alexandra Palace rocking with two impressive wins to set up a third-round clash with Matt Campbell
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play today
The world’s biggest darts tournament has emerged from the Christmas break and is ready to resume as the best players on the planet go toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title.
England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time. Smith is the No. 1 for this year’s tournament just ahead of last year’s beaten finalist Van Gerwen.
Luke Humphries is seeded third, after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks while two-time world champion Peter Wright began his campaign as the fourth seed but stunningly exited the tournament pre-Christmas.
2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are seeded fifth and sixth respectively, while 16-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round.
Here’s everything you need to know, and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play today
Everything you need to know about the tournament
World Darts Championship 2024 results: Rob Cross eases through
It’s already been a great day of darts at Ally Pally, with former world champion Rob Cross advancing.
Cross beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2 and qualifies for the last 16, where he will meet Jonny Clayton or Krzysztof Ratajski.
Scott Williams beat Martin Schindler 4-3 and now meets Damon Heta or Berry van Peer. While Dave Chisnall took down Gabriel Clemens. The world No 11 will face Ricky Evans or Daryl Gurney next.
Rob Cross and Scott Williams through to last 16 at Alexandra Palace
Cross has enjoyed his best season in 2023 coming into the tournament
World Darts Championship: Tonight’s order of play
(provisional star times - all GMT)
19:10 Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)
20:15 Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)
21:30 Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)
