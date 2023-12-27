World Darts Championship LIVE: Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen in action

✕ Close Luke Littler reflects on 'crazy' praise from Phil Taylor

The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight and battling it out for the £500,000 top prize.

Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.

No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma to headline a blockbuster line-up tonight, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.

Follow live scores and updates from the World Darts Championship as Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen target a place in the fourth round