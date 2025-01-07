Premier League Darts 2025 line-up revealed with Michael Smith and Peter Wright left out
‘The Nuke’ will defend his title after starting the year as world champion following a win over Michael Van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace
Luke Littler begins his quest to defend the Premier League after claiming his first PDC World Darts Championship this month with a 7-3 victory against Michael Van Gerwen.
After a maiden world title, the Littler effect continues to transform the sport, with ‘The Nuke’ the top attraction again in this year’s Premier League alongside seven other top players.
The week-to-week league, beginning in Belfast’s SSE Arena on 6 February in 2025, sees the 17-year-old joined by world No. 1 Luke Humphries and runner-up in this year’s world championship Van Gerwen.
And the PDC confirmed the remaining players on Monday, with Rob Cross and the wildly popular Stephen Bunting included.
While Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey and Nathan Aspinall have also been selected.
Peter Wright and Michael Smith are the only players not to return, despite the former enjoying a thrilling run to the quarter-finals of the World Championship at ‘Ally Pally’.
The eight players will battle it out over 16 nights, with the play-offs in London on 29 May deciding who walks away with the prestigious title, with £1m in prize money up for grabs.
Premier League Darts full line-up
Luke Littler
Luke Humphries
Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross
Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey
Premier League Darts 2025 Schedule
Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 6
Night 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 13
Night 3 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 20
Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday February 27
Night 5 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 6
Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 13
Night 7 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 20
Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 27
Night 9 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday April 3
Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 10
Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 17
Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 24
Night 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday May 1
Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 8
Night 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 15
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 22
Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 29
Tickets
You can find information about tickets for the Premier Leaugue Darts 2025 here.
