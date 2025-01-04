Luke Littler reveals David Beckham’s message after World Darts win

Luke Littler received a 'well done' message from David Beckham after he was crowned the darts world champion at Alexandra Palace.

Littler says 'it feels crazy' to have the likes of David Beckham watching his sporting journey.

The 17-year-old became the youngest ever world champion of darts with a brilliant display in the final, blowing away three-time winner Michael van Gerwen to win 7-3.

Sir Keir Starmer also congratulated the 17-year-old for his historic World Championship triumph and described his performance as “mesmerising” and “inspirational”.