Premier League Darts prize money, format and points system

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Premier League Darts is back this week and the eight-man series is getting more attention than usual with the debut appearance of teenage sensation Luke Littler and the man that beat him in the World Championship final, Luke Humphries.

Humphries is the new world No 1 out to prove a point after being snubbed for Premier League selection last year. But all eyes will be on his opening opponent, Littler, the 17-year-old face of darts attempting to write more history in his young career.

Eight of the best players in the world – including Littler, Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price – will go head to head in a mini-tournament in a different city every Thursday evening before crowning an overall champion in London in May.

There is a juicy prize pot of £1m on offer, to be handed out over the course of the 17-date series.

What is the prize money?

Overall winner: £275,000.

Runner-up: £125,000.

Losing semi-finalists: £85,000.

The four players who didn’t make the play-offs in London will receive £60,000.

Total prize pot: £1m.

Each round winner: £10,000.

What is the Premier League format?

One of the sport’s most popular events, the Premier League darts sees eight of the world’s best players invited to compete in a mini tournament every Thursday evening, with each leg taking place in a different city around the UK and western Europe.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and each result contributes to an overall league table, with the winner getting five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players after 16 rounds heading to the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on 23 May, where an overall champion will be crowned.

Who is playing in the Premier League?

Eight players are invited to take part in the Premier League – the top four players on the Order of Merit after the World Championship and four further players chosen as wildcards by the PDC, darts’ governing body.

Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall qualified automatically, with the PDC then giving wildcards to Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are two of the eight stars competing in the Premier League (EPA)

When does it start?

The 2024 edition of the Premier League starts at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Thursday, 1 February with play getting underway at 7pm. Night Two takes place in Berlin a week later with an event every seven days after that.

How can I watch the Premier League darts?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every night of Premier League action on Sky Sports. Night One is on Thursday, 1 February live from the Utilita Arena, Cardiff on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule?