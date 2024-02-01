✕ Close Man United star Harry Maguire impresses in darts challenge against Luke Littler

Luke Littler is back in action tonight in a re-run of the World Darts Championship final against Luke Humphries, as both players make their Premier League debuts.

Littler burst into the global consciousness with his stunning performance at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and New Year, falling just short of becoming the youngest ever darts world champion. He has since won the Bahrain Masters and finished runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Dutch Masters to prove it was no one-off.

The new face of darts – who has already amassed more than a million followers on Instagram and has ignited interest in the sport – now faces a new challenge as he takes part in the high-calibre Premier League season, spread across 16 nights around Europe over the next four months.

Each night will be a mini-tournament in itself, with five points for the winner, three for the runner-up and two for the beaten semi-finalists. The top four after 16 rounds will go through to the grand final at London’s O2 Arena in May.

Follow all the scores and latest action from the Premier League tonight, and get the latest darts betting tips here.