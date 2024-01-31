Jump to content
Darts

2024 Premier League Darts predictions, outright betting tips, odds & free bets

Our darts betting tipster offers up three picks for the 2024 Premier League Darts
Last Updated: 31st of January 2024
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
2024 Premier League Darts predictions, outright betting tips, odds & free bets

Premier League Darts predictions

Premier League Darts is back for another year and this could be a pivotal season for the sport as we gear up for the opening night in Cardiff (7pm, Sky Sports Arena).

Luke Littler’s emergence as the next rising star of darts has reignited a passion for the arrows and comes as Luke Humphries seeks to dethrone Michael van Gerwen as the king of the oche.

Betting on darts hasn’t been this unpredictable since Phil Taylor began to step away from the sport, leaving a vacuum at the top of the PDC rankings.

The Premier League takes place over 16 nights before the playoffs in London this May. Each night is a straight knockout tournament from the quarter-finals onwards, and every match is best-of-11 legs.

Being clinical on the doubles is key to progressing to the latter stages each night. There’s very little room for error, as reflected in the live darts odds that can flip in an instant.

Van Gerwen is the only former champion competing in the 2024 Premier League Darts. Five players – Peter Wright, Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price – are all defeated finalists. Humphries and Littler make their debuts in the event.

Humphries is the 3/1 favourite with darts betting sites to win the whole thing. Remarkably, Littler is tipped ahead of MVG to claim his maiden Premier League title. 

Whether those odds on gambling sites hold throughout the 17-night league remains to be seen.

Premier League Darts winner odds
Here are three picks for the Premier League Darts 2024, including a selection for Night One in Cardiff on February 1.

Price is right for Welsh winner

There are three outstanding players leading the market on betting sites: Humphries, Littler and MVG. All three are priced within 7/2 to emerge victorious in the final in May. 

However, those odds don’t offer great value, when you consider the quality of competition elsewhere in the field.

Gerwyn Price bombed in the 2024 World Darts Championship, crashing out in the third round, but is a seasoned Premier League player and reached the final last year. 

He is a streaky player, capable of winning a tournament one week and then disappointing as an odds-on favourite the next.

The Premier League affords players multiple chances to mess up and resurrect their form the following week. Price reached eight finals during last season’s Premier League, winning four of them. 

He topped the league table, only to lose to Van Gerwen in the grand final.

At 13/2 with Unibet, Price is our favourite outright bet for the 2024 Darts Premier League. His odds carry value and they will only fall if he impresses in the early nights this year.

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League – 13/2 at Unibet

Cool Hand Luke can take it to the max

Price landed the most 180s during the group stage of last season’s Premier League but this year it’s all about Humphries. The newly-crowned world champion registered an eye-watering 108.74 average during one match at the Ally Pally, and nailed 73 maximums.

The top four players in last year’s Premier League for 180s managed to hit a maximum every 0.30 legs. This is definitely within Humphries’ reach and he is likely to make the latter stages too, which only enhances his chances of topping the list here.

Don’t be surprised if Humphries takes an early lead on the 180s ladder and never surrenders it. The bar is 100 over the first 16 nights with Price having managed 112 last year.

That’s certainly doable and Humphries is 13/8 with William Hill to top the 180s list.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Luke Humphries most tournament 180s – 13/8 with William Hill

MVG to put down an early marker

Cardiff hosts Night 1 of this year’s Premier League and Van Gerwen heads into the event in good form. Fresh from his World Championship disappointment, he’s reached two World Series finals, winning the Dutch Masters last weekend.

MVG suffered a shock loss to Littler in the Bahrain Masters final but avenged the defeat a week later. Littler is not to be overlooked but Thursday’s draw arguably favours MVG.

Van Gerwen should have no problem bypassing Michael Smith in the quarters, and will then face either Humphries or Littler. Beat them and a final showdown with Price is likely.

MVG has an 18-10 record over Price dating back to 2018. At 4/1 the Dutchman is well priced to start the defence of his Premier League crown with a win.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael van Gerwen to win Night 1 – 4/1 at BetMGM

Get a free bet on the Premier League Darts

Another exciting season of Premier League Darts gets underway on Thursday and there's still time to claim a free bet ahead of Night 1 in Cardiff.

BetMGM sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and they are currently offering customers £40 in free bets when they sign, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a promotion called Golden Arrows in conjunction with the Premier League Darts, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on the outright winner market and you could win up to £1,000 if your selection goes on to win the Premier League Darts.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions first and if you are betting on the darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.