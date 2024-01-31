2024 Premier League Darts predictions, outright betting tips, odds & free bets

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Being clinical on the doubles is key to progressing to the latter stages each night. There’s very little room for error, as reflected in the live darts odds that can flip in an instant. Van Gerwen is the only former champion competing in the 2024 Premier League Darts. Five players – Peter Wright, Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price – are all defeated finalists. Humphries and Littler make their debuts in the event. Humphries is the 3/1 favourite with to win the whole thing. Remarkably, Littler is tipped ahead of MVG to claim his maiden Premier League title. Whether those odds on hold throughout the 17-night league remains to be seen.

Here are three picks for the Premier League Darts 2024, including a selection for Night One in Cardiff on February 1. Price is right for Welsh winner There are three outstanding players leading the market on : Humphries, Littler and MVG. All three are priced within 7/2 to emerge victorious in the final in May. However, those odds don’t offer great value, when you consider the quality of competition elsewhere in the field. Gerwyn Price bombed in the 2024 World Darts Championship, crashing out in the third round, but is a seasoned Premier League player and reached the final last year. He is a streaky player, capable of winning a tournament one week and then disappointing as an odds-on favourite the next.

The Premier League affords players multiple chances to mess up and resurrect their form the following week. Price reached eight finals during last season’s Premier League, winning four of them. He topped the league table, only to lose to Van Gerwen in the grand final. At 13/2 with Unibet, Price is our favourite outright bet for the 2024 Darts Premier League. His odds carry value and they will only fall if he impresses in the early nights this year. Premier League Darts Tip 1: Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League – 13/2 at Unibet

Cool Hand Luke can take it to the max Price landed the most 180s during the group stage of last season’s Premier League but this year it’s all about Humphries. The newly-crowned world champion registered an eye-watering 108.74 average during one match at the Ally Pally, and nailed 73 maximums. The top four players in last year’s Premier League for 180s managed to hit a maximum every 0.30 legs. This is definitely within Humphries’ reach and he is likely to make the latter stages too, which only enhances his chances of topping the list here. Don’t be surprised if Humphries takes an early lead on the 180s ladder and never surrenders it. The bar is 100 over the first 16 nights with Price having managed 112 last year. That’s certainly doable and Humphries is 13/8 with William Hill to top the 180s list. Premier League Darts Tip 2: Luke Humphries most tournament 180s – 13/8 with William Hill

MVG to put down an early marker Cardiff hosts Night 1 of this year’s Premier League and Van Gerwen heads into the event in good form. Fresh from his World Championship disappointment, he’s reached two World Series finals, winning the Dutch Masters last weekend. MVG suffered a shock loss to Littler in the Bahrain Masters final but avenged the defeat a week later. Littler is not to be overlooked but Thursday’s draw arguably favours MVG.

Van Gerwen should have no problem bypassing Michael Smith in the quarters, and will then face either Humphries or Littler. Beat them and a final showdown with Price is likely. MVG has an 18-10 record over Price dating back to 2018. At 4/1 the Dutchman is well priced to start the defence of his Premier League crown with a win. Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael van Gerwen to win Night 1 – 4/1 at BetMGM

Get a free bet on the Premier League Darts Another exciting season of Premier League Darts gets underway on Thursday and there's still time to claim a ahead of Night 1 in Cardiff.