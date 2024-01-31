2024 Premier League Darts predictions, outright betting tips, odds & free bets

Premier League Darts predictions
- Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League – 13/2 at Unibet
- Luke Humphries most tournament 180s – 13/8 with William Hill
- Michael van Gerwen to win Night 1 – 4/1 at BetMGM
Premier League Darts is back for another year and this could be a pivotal season for the sport as we gear up for the opening night in Cardiff (7pm, Sky Sports Arena).
Luke Littler’s emergence as the next rising star of darts has reignited a passion for the arrows and comes as Luke Humphries seeks to dethrone Michael van Gerwen as the king of the oche.
Betting on darts hasn’t been this unpredictable since Phil Taylor began to step away from the sport, leaving a vacuum at the top of the PDC rankings.
The Premier League takes place over 16 nights before the playoffs in London this May. Each night is a straight knockout tournament from the quarter-finals onwards, and every match is best-of-11 legs.
Being clinical on the doubles is key to progressing to the latter stages each night. There’s very little room for error, as reflected in the live darts odds that can flip in an instant.
Van Gerwen is the only former champion competing in the 2024 Premier League Darts. Five players – Peter Wright, Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price – are all defeated finalists. Humphries and Littler make their debuts in the event.
Humphries is the 3/1 favourite with darts betting sites to win the whole thing. Remarkably, Littler is tipped ahead of MVG to claim his maiden Premier League title.
Whether those odds on gambling sites hold throughout the 17-night league remains to be seen.
Here are three picks for the Premier League Darts 2024, including a selection for Night One in Cardiff on February 1.
Price is right for Welsh winner
There are three outstanding players leading the market on betting sites: Humphries, Littler and MVG. All three are priced within 7/2 to emerge victorious in the final in May.
However, those odds don’t offer great value, when you consider the quality of competition elsewhere in the field.
Gerwyn Price bombed in the 2024 World Darts Championship, crashing out in the third round, but is a seasoned Premier League player and reached the final last year.
He is a streaky player, capable of winning a tournament one week and then disappointing as an odds-on favourite the next.
The Premier League affords players multiple chances to mess up and resurrect their form the following week. Price reached eight finals during last season’s Premier League, winning four of them.
He topped the league table, only to lose to Van Gerwen in the grand final.
At 13/2 with Unibet, Price is our favourite outright bet for the 2024 Darts Premier League. His odds carry value and they will only fall if he impresses in the early nights this year.
Premier League Darts Tip 1: Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League – 13/2 at Unibet
Cool Hand Luke can take it to the max
Price landed the most 180s during the group stage of last season’s Premier League but this year it’s all about Humphries. The newly-crowned world champion registered an eye-watering 108.74 average during one match at the Ally Pally, and nailed 73 maximums.
The top four players in last year’s Premier League for 180s managed to hit a maximum every 0.30 legs. This is definitely within Humphries’ reach and he is likely to make the latter stages too, which only enhances his chances of topping the list here.
Don’t be surprised if Humphries takes an early lead on the 180s ladder and never surrenders it. The bar is 100 over the first 16 nights with Price having managed 112 last year.
That’s certainly doable and Humphries is 13/8 with William Hill to top the 180s list.
Premier League Darts Tip 2: Luke Humphries most tournament 180s – 13/8 with William Hill
MVG to put down an early marker
Cardiff hosts Night 1 of this year’s Premier League and Van Gerwen heads into the event in good form. Fresh from his World Championship disappointment, he’s reached two World Series finals, winning the Dutch Masters last weekend.
MVG suffered a shock loss to Littler in the Bahrain Masters final but avenged the defeat a week later. Littler is not to be overlooked but Thursday’s draw arguably favours MVG.
Van Gerwen should have no problem bypassing Michael Smith in the quarters, and will then face either Humphries or Littler. Beat them and a final showdown with Price is likely.
MVG has an 18-10 record over Price dating back to 2018. At 4/1 the Dutchman is well priced to start the defence of his Premier League crown with a win.
Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael van Gerwen to win Night 1 – 4/1 at BetMGM
Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.