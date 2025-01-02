Jump to content
World Darts Championship 2025: Scores, schedule and results

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen are among the main contenders battling out for the £500,000 top prize at Alexandra Palace

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 02 January 2025 08:08 GMT
Comments
Luke Littler called 'Ronaldo of darts' by boyhood coach

The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 reaches a thrilling finale to conclude a packed festive period of action at Alexandra Palace.

And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.

As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ entered this year’s championship as favourite, while former world champion Michael van Gerwen is still on a potential final collision course.

The tournament has seen a number of shocks with Gary Anderson, Michael Smith, Mike De Decker and Rob Cross among the top seeds to suffer early exits with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s championship:

Luke Littler is the favourite for this year’s championship
Luke Littler is the favourite for this year’s championship (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

World Darts Championship full schedule

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-finals:

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final: Van Gerwen/Dobey v Littler/Aspinall/Bunting

Results so far

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont (R1)

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Keane Barry (R1)

Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole (R2)

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Wesley Plaisier 3-2 Ryusei Azemoto (R1)

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Alan Soutar 1-3 Kai Gotthardt (R1)

James Wade 0-3 Jermaine Wattimena (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Robert Owen (R1)

Connor Scutt 3-0 Ben Robb (R1)

Cameron Menzies 1-3 Leonard Gates (R1)

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Keane Barry (R2)

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

James Hurrell 3-0 Jim Long (R1)

Kevin Doets 3-1 Noa-Lynn van Leuven (R1)

Ryan Joyce 3-1 Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Mike De Decker 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 Rashad Sweeting (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-0 Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Ryan Meikle 3-2 Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Peter Wright 3-1 Wesley Plaisier (R2)

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

Evening Session (7pm)

Jim Williams 3-2 Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Madars Razma 3-1 Christian Kist (R1)

Ricky Evans 3-2 Gordon Mathers (R1)

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Leonard Gates (R2)

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Chris Landman 1-3 Lok Yin Lee (R1)

Callan Rydz 3-0 Romeo Grbavac (R1)

Martin Lukeman 3-1 Nitin Kumar (R1)

Gabriel Clemens 1-3 Robert Owen (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Nick Kenny 3-0 Stowe Buntz (R1)

Mensur Suljovic 2-3 Matt Campbell (R1)

Scott Williams 3-1 Niko Springer (R1)

Michael Smith 2-3 Kevin Doets (R2)

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Stephen Burton 0-3 Alexander Merkx (R1)

Wessel Nijman 3-2 Cameron Carolissen (R1)

Ian White bt Sandro Eric Sosing due to late withdrawal (R1)

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Kai Gotthardt (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Mickey Mansell 3-1 Tomoya Goto (R1)

Florian Hempel 3-1 Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)

William O’Connor 1-3 Dylan Slevin (R1)

Michael van Gerwen 3-0 James Hurrell (R2)

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session

Karel Sedlacek 0-3 Rhys Griffin (R1)

Richard Veenstra 0-3 Alexis Toylo (R1)

Brendan Dolan 3-0 Lok Yin Lee (R2)

Chris Dobey 3-1 Alexander Merkx (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Danny Noppert 1-3 Ryan Joyce (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld 1-3 Nick Kenny (R2)

Luke Littler 3-1 Ryan Meikle (R2)

Damon Heta 3-1 Connor Scutt (R2)

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Ryan Searle 3-0 Matt Campbell (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma (R2)

Joe Cullen 3-0 Wessel Nijman (R2)

Ritchie Edhouse 1-3 Ian White (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Martin Schindler 0-3 Callan Rydz (R2)

Ross Smith 0-3 Paolo Nebrida (R2)

Gary Anderson 0-3 Jeffrey de Graaf (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Dylan Slevin (R2)

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Alexis Toylo (R2)

Andrew Gilding 3-1 Martin Lukeman (R2)

Josh Rock v Rhys Griffin (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Mickey Mansell (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gian van Veen 1-3 Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)

Daryl Gurney 3-2 Florian Hempel (R2)

Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricky Evans (R2)

Rob Cross 1-3 Scott Williams (R2)

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta 3-4 Luke Woodhouse (R3)

Jonny Clayton 4-3 Daryl Gurney (R3)

Stephen Bunting 4-1 Madars Razma (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price 4-3 Joe Cullen (R3)

Jermaine Wattimena 2-4 Peter Wright (R3)

Luke Humphries 4-0 Nick Kenny (R3)

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Ryan Joyce 4-3 Ryan Searle (R3)

Scott Williams 1-4 Ricardo Pietreczko (R3)

Nathan Aspinall 4-0 Andrew Gliding (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Chris Dobey 4-2 Josh Rock (R3)

Michael Van Gerwen 4-2 Brendan Dolan (R3)

Luke Littler 4-1 Ian White (R3)Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Jeffrey De Graaf 4-1 Paolo Nebrida (R3)

Kevin Doets 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-4 Callan Rydz (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Ricky Evans 2-4 Robert Owen (R3)

Jonny Clayton 2-4 Gerwyn Price (R4)

Luke Humphries 1-4 Peter Wright (R4)

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

  • Kevin Doets 3-4 Chris Dobey (R4)
  • Callan Rydz 4-3 Robert Owen (R4)
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 0-4 Nathan Aspinall (R4)

Evening Session (7pm)

  • Stephen Bunting 4-0 Luke Woodhouse (R4)
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Jeffrey de Graaf (R4)
  • Luke Littler 4-3 Ryan Joyce (R4)

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Chris Dobey 5-3 Gerwyn Price (QF)

Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Callan Rydz (QF)

Evening Session (7pm)

Peter Wright 2-5 Stephen Bunting (QF)

Luke Littler 5-2 Nathan Aspinall (QF)

How to watch?

You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 on Sky Sports’ dedicated darts channel from 15 December, with a live stream on Sky Go and Now TV.

World Darts Championship Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

Odds

Luke Littler 4/7

Michael van Gerwen 5/2

Stephen Bunting 8/1

Chris Dobey 12/1

World Darts Championship prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000

Who are the top seeds?

Luke Humphries (1), Michael Smith (2), Michael van Gerwen (3), Luke Littler (4), Rob Cross (5), Dave Chisnall (6), Jonny Clayton (7), Stephen Bunting (8), Damon Heta (9), Gerwyn Price (10), Dimitri Van den Bergh (11), Nathan Aspinall (12), Danny Noppert (13), Gary Anderson (14), Chris Dobey (15), James Wade (16), Peter Wright (17), Josh Rock (18), Ross Smith (19), Ryan Searle (20), Andrew Gilding (21), Martin Schindler (22), Joe Cullen (23), Mike De Decker (24), Dirk van Duijvenbode 25), Daryl Gurney (26), Gabriel Clemens (27), Gian van Veen (28), Ritchie Edhouse (29), Brendan Dolan (30), Krzysztof Ratajski (31), Raymond van Barneveld (32).

