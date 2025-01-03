World Darts Championship final LIVE: Luke Littler vs Michael Van Gerwen updates from PDC blockbuster tonight
The 17-year-old is the early favourite ahead of his tie against three-time winner van Gerwen
Luke Littler will face Michael van Gerwen in a blockbuster final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace tonight, with the 17-year-old gunning for glory at the second time of asking in this tournament.
Littler lost last year’s final to Luke Humphries but he heads into the 2025 edition as firm favourite, having beaten Stephen Bunting 6-1 in a dominant semi-final display.
But he still has to get past the more experienced van Gerwen, who himself eased to a 6-1 semi-final victory last night, though the three-time champion has lost in his last two final appearances in 2020 and 2023.
Whatever happens, Ally Pally is set for a blockbuster final between two players who represent the present and future of the sport – so will Littler become the tournament’s youngest-ever winner, or will the Dutchman reclaim his crown and a top prize of £500,000?
Follow all of the action from Ally Pally in our live blog below:
The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 reaches a thrilling finale to conclude a packed festive period of action at Alexandra Palace.
And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.
As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ entered this year’s championship as favourite and has delivered on that billing, setting up a doozy of a final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen after each man secured a dominant last four win.
The event is expected to begin around 8pm GMT.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace.
Luke Littler faces Michael van Gerwen for the title after both recorded 6-1 wins in their semi-final ties, with Littler now appearing in his second final in a row.
MVG last appeared in the final of this tournament in 2023, and this will be his seventh appearance overall – with three wins and three losses so far.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.
