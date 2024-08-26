The sporting weekend in pictures

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England secured a five-wicket win in their first Test match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, while Erling Haaland helped Manchester City to victory with a hat-trick against Ipswich.

Lando Norris beat home favourite Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix and Lydia Ko scooped her third major title after winning the AIG Women’s Open.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this weekend’s sporting action.