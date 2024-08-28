Alex Albon sends heartfelt message to Logan Sargeant after ‘brutal’ sacking

Support truly

Alex Albon has offered his sympathies to former Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant after it was confirmed he would be replaced for the remainder of the F1 season by Franco Colapinto.

As just one of three drivers yet to register a point this season and after a disastrous Dutch Grand Prix that was scuppered by a nasty crash in FP3, Sargeant was let go by Williams.

And Albon admitted the dismissal was “brutal”, acknowledging the plight of his fellow driver. Albon himself was axed by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season before he returned to the grid with Williams in 2022.

“I know firsthand how brutal this sport can be & it’s tough to see Logan leave the team mid-season,” Albon wrote on Twitter/X.

“You gave it your all brother and it’s been a pleasure being teammates with you. I know whatever you do next, you’ll be awesome.”

Sergeant had previously spoken of his aims for an improved second half of the season.

“I think the first half of the season hasn’t been the best as a whole,” he said at the pre-Dutch GP press conference.

“For the team, we’re obviously looking for performance. We have the upgrades that are coming this weekend, so we’re hopeful and optimistic that those are going to elevate us, push us in the right direction, potentially, make us more competitive.”

But the opportunity to take Williams forwards will now be given to Colapinto, who has impressed in Formula 2 and as the team’s youth driver.

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will replace Sargeant at Williams ( via REUTERS )

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season," Williams team principal James Vowles said in a statement.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle. We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.

"Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”