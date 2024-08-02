Best fast withdrawal betting sites for instant payouts 2024

When it comes to online sports betting one of the key factors for potential customers is how quickly they can withdraw funds from their accounts.

Funding an online betting account is generally quick and easy but withdrawing winnings can take longer depending on the method used.

Over the past few years, most betting sites have been adding more and more ways to fund and withdraw from accounts.

Modern payment providers such as Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are often quicker methods of withdrawing funds than traditional options such as debit cards and bank transfers, yet all methods come with stipulations.

As such, The Independent has assessed some of the best fast withdrawal betting sites on the market and here we breakdown our findings so that punters will know where to find the most favourable terms.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and their offers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

UK Bookies with the fastest withdrawal times

In the UK there are a whole host of gambling sites that offer fast withdrawals but knowing where to look for your specific needs can be a struggle.

Below we have listed the best betting sites with fast withdrawal, not only in terms of time it takes to access your own funds but also which sites provide the best offers per sport, with football and horse racing the main source of betting for the majority of customers.

How long is classed as fast? Generally, any payment within 48 hours, but many betting sites support same-day cashouts thanks to quick processing times and a wide range of fast withdrawal payment methods.

Best fast withdrawal betting site for football: Bet365

Bet365 is one of the biggest bookmakers and one of the best football betting sites in the UK with a large customer base that withdraw money on a regular basis. As such, they offer instant withdrawal access for most major options of payment.

The bookmaker’s quickest method of withdrawal is through a Maestro, Visa or Mastercard debit card and is processed within 1-4 hours, typically around two hours of your request. Once processed by Bet365, the money should land in your bank account fairly quickly, though some withdrawals can take two to five banking days to come through and it varies depending on who you bank with.

Bet365 also has other options to quickly withdraw money including wire transfer, PayPal betting, ApplePay, Trustly, and Paysafecard which tend to offer similar timeframes for withdrawal if not slightly longer. Wire transfers for example may need a confirmation of payee check and can take up to five banking days.

What makes Bet365 stand out as the best fast withdrawal betting site for football is their ongoing promotions on the sport.

These include Soccer Acca Boost, which rewards users with up to a 70% boost for successful accumulators, their 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer, which settle selections early if the team you back goes two goals up, and their Edit Bet function – which provides the ability to add, swap or remove selections from your bet.

Best horse racing betting site with fast withdrawal: BoyleSports

BoyleSports’ fastest method of instant payout is through an E-wallet, with the quickest way to receive funds from your betting account being through Skrill. E-wallet apps like Skrill, PayPal and Neteller take around 24 hours to process and are generally a fast and reliable way of receiving funds.

Other potential options for fast withdrawals on BoyleSports are Visa Direct (including Apple Pay) which can process payments under £5,000 in between two to 12 hours while debit card withdrawals such as Visa or Mastercard tend to take between 2-3 working days.

BoyleSports rank high on The Independent’s list of the best horse racing betting sites thanks to their strong promotions such as Money Back if Second, Acca Rewards, Acca Loyalty, Best Odds Guaranteed and Extra Places.

Best fast payout betting site for tennis: 10Bet

10Bet’s fast withdrawal times range from instant to the more likely option of 1-2 days.

E-wallets have the best chance of receiving instant payments and can take anywhere from a couple of minutes to two days for funds to arrive, while debit card withdrawals usually complete within two business days. Bank transfers tend to be the slowest option for 10Bet customers, taking anywhere between 1-3 business days for punters to see their funds.

Points in 10Bet’s favour are their minimum withdrawal amount being just £5 compared to the usual £10 with other betting apps and a substantial maximum amount for a single debit card withdrawal (£35,000) while using other payment methods sees that rise to £50,000.

One of the reasons they’re great for tennis fans is their ‘Serve and Volley’ promo which rewards customers who bet £40 within a specific timeframe with a £5 free bet. Tennis specific promotions are hard to come by unless there’s a major on, but 10Bet run regular specials and promotions around tour events. They also have an Acca Boosts promo which is valid on tennis accumulators.

Best instant withdrawal betting site for golf: Betfred

A regular sight on the high street and now one of the major online betting sites, Betfred offers a variety of payment options, and stipulations, for fast withdrawals.

The most common will be debit cards. Customers can receive their funds within three hours with a Visa Fast Funds withdrawal but Betfred’s processing can take up to 48 hours should any extra security or validation checks be required. Bank Transfers are a safe and secure way to receive withdrawals but can take up to three to five banking days for funds to clear.

E-wallets such as PayPal (£5,000), Skrill (£6,500) and Neteller (£4,000) range from instantaneous withdrawals to up to 48 hours but have limits on the amount of funds you can withdraw per transaction. The fastest way to withdraw funds from your Betfred account is via Paysafecard, but the caveat is a £250 deposit limit despite being able to withdraw funds within an hour.

Betfred’s golf offerings are of the highest standard with features such as their live golf tracker, extra each-way places and prices boosts on big name players just some of the ongoing promotions around majors, tour tournaments and other big events. Meanwhile, the latest Betfred promo code can land new customers £50 in free bets in return for their first £10 bet.

Best fast payout betting site for cricket: William Hill

Like other bookmakers, William Hill offer various payment methods for fast withdrawals including instant banking. Instant banking is a quick and secure way to deposit funds directly to your William Hill account from your bank, payments are authenticated using a secure read-only connection which means your login credentials will always be kept private and withdrawals will settle in your account in less than two minutes.

With a Visa Direct debit card, customers can expect to receive their withdrawal funds anywhere between 30 minutes to four hours later while standard debit cards process those transactions within 1-3 working days. Debit cards have a minimum £5 withdrawal limit which rises to £10 for certain pre-paid cards, cash vouchers and E-wallet products like PayPal.

E-wallet payment options seem to be the quickest solution with Skrill, Neteller, EcoPays (all £5 minimum limit) and PayPal receiving requested funds on the same day. Bank Transfers meanwhile take three to five working days.

William Hill has long been one of the best cricket betting sites for the value of its cricket specials and live cricket streaming. Its #YourOdds section allows cricket customers to propose bets through social media. These bets can be a single option or a combination of up to three selections to boost odds for betting on cricket.

How we rate instant withdrawal betting sites UK

We take the rating and recommendation of bookmakers very seriously and have stringent criteria we expect betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that went into our thinking:

Regulation: This is a non-negotiable before we recommend any sports betting sites. They have to be regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for us to contemplate rating them, so you can be confident that every bookmaker above is safe to engage with. Every site mentioned on this page is UKGC-regulated and secure to use.

Reputation: Our recommended online bookmakers are a mixture of household names and new betting sites. The reputation of a bookmaker was very important to us and while the well-known betting sites such as Betfred, BoyleSports and Bet365 have reputations that precede them, we also considered the burgeoning renown of the newer companies making waves in the industry and how well-regarded they are overseas.

Processing time: For this article in particular payment processing times where a major factor in our recommendations. Although most betting sites offer fast withdrawal times there are some slight deviations and stipulations which place certain bookmakers ahead of the rest.

Payment methods: The variety of options and ease of use for payments methods was another key factor. E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Apple Pay, Neteller and so on are generally fast for withdrawals so checking that a betting site has at least some of these options available was a crucial requirement.

Promotions/Sports markets on offer: To determine which bookmakers offered the best value for individual sports we needed to assess the range of markets they offer to customers and whether their promotions are worthwhile. Betting companies can always be judged on promotions and offers. If punters feel like they’re getting more bang for their buck – be that in terms of free bets, odds boosts or one-off promotions – they’re more likely to enjoy the site.

Customer experience: How good an experience betting sites provide to their customers was also taken into account when choosing the best fast withdrawal betting sites – across desktop, mobile and app. If the site design is smart and well laid out, the useability is logical and straightforward, then that all makes for a better customer experience. Similarly, how easy it is to interact with support staff and solve any potential issues is also a factor.

Gambling responsibly: Similarly to regulation, how committed a bookmaker is to responsible gambling is extremely important. Have they taken genuine steps to ensure their actions towards their customers are morally sound? We considered their approaches to vital responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion.

Pros and cons of using fast withdrawal bookmakers

Having assessed a wide range of fast withdrawal betting sites and written up a list of recommendations, the main takeaways in favour of this method are the ease of use, generally faster access to funds and the wide variety of payment methods providing choice to the customer.

A few flaws were also evident with potentially hidden fees for withdrawals from payment providers and restrictions on the amount of money available to withdraw per transaction. Here’s a quick summary of our pros and cons:

Pros Cons Faster payments than bank transfers and certain debit cards Potential fees from payment providers Variety of payment options through E-wallet payment providers Restrictions on how much you can withdraw Simple and easy to use, usually just a few clicks to request a withdrawal amount Can be unreasonable minimum withdrawal amounts

Five fastest withdrawal methods to use on UK bookies

Processing times can vary depending on each bookmaker’s policies and the specific financial institutions involved, but E-wallets are generally the fastest and most convenient withdrawal options, while debit cards and bank transfers are also widely used and reliable.

The top five fastest payment methods typically available on UK betting sites are outlined below:

E-Wallets: Typically the fastest method, often processing withdrawals within a few hours to 24 hours with examples being PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and ecoPayz. Bank Transfer: Faster options like Faster Payments Service (FPS) can process withdrawals within a few hours to a day, while standard bank transfers may take 1-3 business days. However, Faster Payments Service is not widely available on betting sites just yet. Debit Cards: Hit or miss with regards to how quickly withdrawal funds are received. Can be within a few hours if using add ons like Visa Fast Pay or Visa Direct but typically takes 1-3 business days to process withdrawals for Visa Debit, Mastercard Debit and Maestro. Some UK banks may process them faster. Prepaid Cards: Similar to debit cards, these generally take 1-3 business days. Examples are AstroPay and Paysafecard, but while withdrawals are available in some instances, not all bookies permit Paysafecard withdrawals. Cryptocurrencies: For the likes of Bitcoin or Ethereum, speed can vary greatly depending on the network and bookmaker but typically ranges from a few minutes to a few hours. However, it’s not widely available. Only some bookmakers offer these methods and they tend to be new betting sites hoping to offer unique selling points to gain custom.

Remember to gamble responsibly

It’s vital that you practice responsible gambling online from the moment you sign up for a bookmaker. Betting should only be considered a form of entertaiment and never a form of making money.

Even if you’re well versed in several sports, you should always be mindful that losing money when betting is likely. Stick to a budget and only place a stake that you’re comfortable losing. Always remain in control.

There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.

Fast withdrawal betting sites UK summary

In summary, most fast withdrawal betting sites offer similar products with small details that differentiate themselves from each other, be that slightly quicker processing times, a wider array of payment options, more valuable promotions or better withdrawal limits.

Customers should decide for themselves which fast withdrawal betting sites best suit their needs based on their own betting preferences, budget and preferred payment methods.

All recommended sites in this article are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) so you can be confident that every bookmaker above is safe to engage with. Every site mentioned on this page is UKGC-regulated and secure to use.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.