Inter Milan could wrap up the Serie A title if they beat rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

The league leaders begin the game 14 points clear of their opponents with six games remaining, and have lost just once this season.

A 20th title would nudge them ahead of their cross-city rivals in terms of the clubs’ all-time tallies.

Milan will therefore be eager not to let their foes have their moment of triumph on derby day.

When is AC Milan vs Inter?

AC Milan vs Inter is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 22 April at San Siro.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coerage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Team news

Malick Thiaw is suspended for AC Milan, while Simon Kjaer and Pierre Kalulu are battling injury. Rafael Leao appears likely to lead the line.

Inter are boosted by the return from suspension of both Benjamin Pavard and Lautaro Martinez. Juan Cuadrado remains absent but Simone Inzaghi’s squad is otherwise in reasonable health.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Musah, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Leao.

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Prediction

A draw. AC Milan 1-1 Inter.