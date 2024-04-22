AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets

AC Milan vs Inter betting tips
Inter can wrap up the Serie A title in some style by beating their local rivals AC Milan on Monday night (7.45pm, TNT Sports 1).
A victory here, in the Rossoneri's home derby, would move Simone Inzaghi’s side 17 points clear at the summit of the standings with five games remaining.
Milan will be desperate to spoil the party, but they have little else to play for this term after being knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday.
Football betting sites have Inter down as favourites as they seek to pick up their 20th Scudetto in front of their rivals' supporters.
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Nerazzurri can finish the job
This has been a magnificent season for Inter. After finishing third last term, 18 points adrift of champions Napoli, they are set to win the 2023/24 title at a canter.
Inter have been remarkably consistent throughout the campaign. Juventus were hot on their heels until the beginning of February, but the Nerazzurri have powered on since then while the Old Lady faltered.
Inter can still reach 101 points for the season, just one behind the record tally set by Juve in 2013/14.
Inzaghi’s side have the opportunity to clinch the championship in the best way possible on Monday, but Milan will be desperate to avoid having to be present for the celebrations.
A draw would keep Inter waiting a little longer, but we like the leaders’ chances and price on betting sites to come out on top in this one.
Milan were in action against Roma on Thursday, whereas their upcoming opponents have had more than a week to prepare.
Inter have won each of the last five derbies and their record at San Siro this season is fantastic: 13 wins in 17 Serie A games on familiar turf.
AC Milan vs Inter Tip 1: Inter to win - Evens bet365
Do not bank on a goal-laden encounter
The Derby della Madonnina is always worth watching. The colour, noise and choreographies in the stands invariably live up to the billing, and the on-field product is usually absorbing too.
However, it may surprise some to learn that three of the last four derbies have featured under 2.5 goals, the exception being Inter’s 5-1 win in September.
In the last 10 meetings between the teams, exactly half have had two goals or fewer. This is not always a match packed with goals.
AC Milan may well be feeling the effects of a busy recent schedule and their first priority on Monday will be to stay in the game.
Inter, for their part, will remain patient if they do not make an early breakthrough. If we divide each game into 15-minute slots, Inzaghi’s side are most productive from the 76th minute until full-time, scoring 18 times in that period. They do not rush to get things done.
At the prices available on certain gambling sites, like Betfred, under 2.5 goals represents good value.
AC Milan vs Inter Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - Evens Betfred
Martinez can end drought on Monday
Lautaro Martinez is enjoying an excellent season. His 28 Serie A appearances have yielded 23 goals, making this his highest-scoring league campaign yet.
Martinez will be well rested after sitting out the 2-2 draw with Cagliari last weekend because of suspension.
However, he has suffered a slight dip in form recently. Martinez has not scored in any of his last five club appearances - the longest drought he has suffered this term.
Inter need to get the Argentina international firing again but it is surely only a matter of time before he does just that.
Martinez will not be short of motivation in the derby. He has scored eight goals in 15 editions of this fixture and AC Milan will have designated him as the player they need to focus on stopping.
Even special attention might not be enough. Martinez is Inter’s captain and we are backing him to step up to the plate to help his team win the Serie A title.
AC Milan vs Inter Tip 3: Lautaro Martinez to score any time - 29/20 Unibet
