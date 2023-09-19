AC Milan vs Newcastle LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more today
Eddie Howe’s men kick off their first Champions League campaign in 20 years with a trip to the San Siro
Newcastle United take on AC Milan in their opening match of the 2023/24 Champions League when they travel to the San Siro this afternoon. Eddie Howe’s men have not featured in the group stage of Europe’s top-flight since the 2002/03 season over 20 years ago.
Their group also features Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund in what has been named the group of death. Newcastle come into the tournament as heavy underdogs but have shown enough promise and ability under Howe to prove that they are credible threats to the bigger sides.
Milan have lost just one of their last 13 competitive matches as the home side but, while Newcastle ended a run of three defeats with victory over Brentford at the weekend, their hosts tonight were heavily beaten by local rivals Inter Milan and will hope to respond with victory over the Magpies.
Follow all the action from this Champions League clash at the San Siro. Plus you can get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
What is the team news?
AC Milan are without centre-back Pierre Kalulu due to a thigh concern while Ismael Bennacer continues to recover from knee surgery. Fikayo Tomori was suspendes for Milan’s defeat to Inter at the weekend but is expected to come straight back into the starting XI for tonight’s game.
Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali will return to the San Siro despite picking up a knock while on international duty. He was on the bench for the win versus Brentford but is expected to feature for Eddie Howe’s men this evening. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are out with respective calf and knee injuries while Joelinton (knee) is also absent.
How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle
The match kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Tuesday 19 September at the San Siro in Italy.
AC Milan vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
AC Milan vs Newcastle
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.
Newcastle are back in the big time after their fourth place finish in the Premier League last season and Eddie Howe’s men are being thrown in the deep end with a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan.
It’s been 20 years since Newcastle last played in Europe’s top-flight but under Howe they have shown enough promise to hold their own against their more experienced opponents.
Tonight’s encounter should be an interesting one and should Newcastle win it will give them a huge boost ahead of facing Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund later in the group stages.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates before kick off at 5.45pm so stick around.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies