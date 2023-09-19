Close Guardiola: Man City still have same approach to Champions League

Manchester City start their Champions League title defence at home to Red Star Belgrade this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have won all five of the Premier League matches this season and are in terrific form ahead of this European top-flight opener.

Last season, they finally lifted the trophy they most coveted, the Champions League, following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final and now they will be hoping to emulate Real Madrid by regaining it in consecutive seasons. They also became only the second English club to win the treble and it remains to be seen if anyone can stop them repeating that feat this time around.

Red Star Belgrade are currently third in the Serbian SuperLiga but should pose no real threat to Guardiola’s men who will want to lay down a statement victory tonight.