Man City vs Red Star Belgrade LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s men look to regain their European title with an opening day win over Red Star
Manchester City start their Champions League title defence at home to Red Star Belgrade this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have won all five of the Premier League matches this season and are in terrific form ahead of this European top-flight opener.
Last season, they finally lifted the trophy they most coveted, the Champions League, following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final and now they will be hoping to emulate Real Madrid by regaining it in consecutive seasons. They also became only the second English club to win the treble and it remains to be seen if anyone can stop them repeating that feat this time around.
Red Star Belgrade are currently third in the Serbian SuperLiga but should pose no real threat to Guardiola’s men who will want to lay down a statement victory tonight.
Follow all the action from this Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Team news!
Manchester City hand a first start to Matheus Nunes for their Champions League opener against Red Star. Sergio Gomez and Nathan Ake also come into the team that defeated West Ham 3-1 on Saturday, while Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku drop out.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Rodri, Bernardo, Nunes, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Doku, Gvardiol, Akanji, Bobb, Lewis
Guardiola on winning the first Champions League game
Manchester City tend to come flying out of the blocks in the Champions League group stages as Pep Guardiola looks to win enough games to qualify for the knockout rounds as soon as possible. The City boss says this year will be no different.
"Every season we start the competition in the first game with the target to win the first game, then the group stage, then try to win the Champions League," said Guardiola on Monday.
"Nothing changes from before.
"The same for Red Star tomorrow [Tuesday]. It depends on our performance and our level. We’re incredibly happy to defend this crown but this competition doesn’t allow you mistakes.
"But always we were so strong at home, nine points from nine. When that happens you can win just one game away and you qualify. Tomorrow is the first step."
Injuries plaguing Pep
Manchester City will be without John Stones, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin De Bruyne when they open their Champions League defence against Red Star Belgrade tonight.
All four are injured with defender Stones not playing since the Community Shield, midfielder Grealish suffering a knock before the international break. Kovacic was then injured while on Croatia duty and De Bruyne is out long term.
Can City cope without them?
Man City vs Red Star Belgrade prediction
Red Star can be difficult opponents in the Champions League, but usually only at their home ground and they are likely to struggle to impose themselves against City.
They will try to utilise a vocal travelling support, but will be unable to stop the home side.
Man City 3-0 Red Star Belgrade
What is the team news?
Guardiola said after his side’s win at West Ham at the weekend that he would be forced to make changes to his line-up in the upcoming weeks to protect players, something which could come as soon as Tuesday.
City are due to play four matches in just 11 days, a tough ask for any team, especially considering that comes off the back of an international break that saw many members of the team travel as far as South America.
They will continue to be without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, while the match could also come too soon for John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic.
How to watch Man City vs Red Star Belgrade
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Man City vs Red Star Belgrade will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. it will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.
Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester City versus Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola’s treble winners are hoping to repeat their feat this season as they look to defend their title as European winners after they defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League final earlier this year.
They’ve been drawn in a favourable group and should progress to the knockout rounds without too much trouble. Guardiola will hope his team can make a statement win tonight after notching up five straight wins in the Premier League so far.
We’ll have all the build-up and updates ahead of kick off at 8pm.
